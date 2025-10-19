Kraken Take Hard-Fought Win In Yet Another OT

TORONTO – This prime-time Saturday night affair was already going to be enough of a Kraken mettle test even before some of their veterans began dropping from the lineup.

That’s why getting second period go-ahead goals from defenseman Vince Dunn and forward Jani Nyman against the Toronto Maple Leafs was key on a day the Kraken announced centerman Freddy Gaudreau as their latest player out with an extended injury while defender Brandon Montour was placed on leave to tend to a family matter. The Kraken again could not hold those leads and wound up in overtime where Josh Mahura sealed a 4-3 victory with a nice backhand-forehand move on goalie Anthony Stolarz for his first goal of the season.

It was Mahura’s first goal since scoring for Florida in this very building on Jan. 17, 2023.

Shane Wright had the other Kraken goal, opening the scoring for the second straight game and providing his team the first of their multiple advantages. But penalty trouble slowed some of the Kraken momentum and caught up to them in the final period when John Tavares scored his second of the night, backhanding a long rebound behind Joey Daccord to tie the game 3-3 just 1:21 into the frame.

Daccord came up with a huge stop on Oliver Ekman-Larsson from point-blank range right after an Adam Larsson shot block in the dying seconds of regulation, just to send the game to overtime for the fourth consecutive Kraken contest.

The Kraken are now 3-0-2 and halfway through a somewhat daunting six-city road trip, with five of those games coming against playoff teams. All the games thus far have been tight affairs decided by a goal and in which no team has led by more than one.

The Kraken have not said whether Montour will miss more than this one game, though Gaudreau will be out 4-to-6 weeks with an upper body injury suffered when he took a hard hit into the boards on Thursday night in Ottawa.

The Kraken were playing in front of a “Hockey Night In Canada” crowd at Scotiabank Arena watching a game that was televised nationally north of the border. And on the same weekend the Mariners and Blue Jays will resume their American League Championship Series on Sunday at the ballpark just up the road from here, this city was buzzing with sports excitement and plenty of Seattle-Toronto rivalry.

The Kraken walked into the arena from their team bus sporting authentic Mariners jerseys provided by the baseball club and filmed for the night’s national TV broadcast on Sportsnet. They were seeking their first win here in nearly four years and only their second over Toronto in nine tries overall.

Dunn, of course, is the Kraken’s other primary offensive-minded defenseman when Montour isn’t around. His goal on a right-side blast through a screen provided by Jaden Schwartz helped put the Kraken back in front late in the second period after the Maple Leafs had tied it just 63 seconds prior.

Schwartz was shoved into the crease and then into goalie Anthony Stolarz as Dunn’s shot arrived but the goal was allowed.

Nyman’s goal with fewer than six minutes to play in the middle frame came when he one-timed a drop pass by Mason Marchment off the rush to give the Kraken their second of three leads in the contest. While Nyman is touted as more of a natural goal scorer than the grinding Gaudreau, they’d both been sharing fourth line duties in a hard-checking role so key to the Kraken’s early season success thus far.

And that success has come with the team playing shorthanded from the outset, with both winger Kaapo Kakko and defenseman Ryker Evans not expected back from injuries until November.