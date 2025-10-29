Kraken Rally For Late Point In OT Loss

Even Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour knew his latest voodoo hex effort on the visiting squad here Tuesday night was fortunate to snag a lone point from a contest his team was largely outplayed in.

So, Montour did indeed accept the point from a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens and vowed to fight on stronger another day. He’s been a one-man wrecking crew against Montreal the past two seasons and scoring two of three Kraken goals in a third period comeback rally only added to that legend ahead of Cole Caufield pulling it out for the Canadiens in the extra session.

“It’s nice to get a point but we’d like to obviously create more throughout the game,” said Montour, who now has seven goals and five assists in four games against Montreal while playing for the Kraken.

Caufield’s second goal of the night, on a wraparound against Joey Daccord just 43 seconds into overtime, was his franchise record 11th overtime winner. It handed the Kraken their first home loss of the season and helped the Canadiens avoid a shocking Climate Pledge Arena collapse for the second straight game here.

Last March, the Canadiens had a 4-2 third period lead when the Kraken rallied to tie it late and then won in overtime when Montour scored an NHL record four seconds after the extra session began. That lost point for Montreal almost cost them a playoff spot as they failed to clinch until the final day.

This time around, the Kraken trailed 3-0 after first period goals by Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky and another by Alex Newhook early in the third. Montreal backup goalie Jakub Dobes had barely broken a sweat, facing only 10 mostly harmless shots the opening two periods ahead of a final frame kick save on Matty Beniers just ahead of the Kraken rally beginning.

“We had just no energy really,” Montour said. “It seemed like we were tired. They have a young, fast team. They maintained most of the possession time. You know, it’s tough at 3-0 to get a point. But you see the confidence. You see how we were the last 10 minutes there. It’s good to get a point.”