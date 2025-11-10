No Comeback in Dallas

DALLAS – The bottom line of any NHL team is winning hockey games or earning a standings point, even if you lose. A related and significant associated bottom line for Kraken coach Lane Lambert is to keep games close, not letting any opponents run away with those two standings points at stake. The Kraken fell, 2-1, to the Dallas Stars here Sunday, but not because the game was one-sided or out of reach. You win some of these close NHL matchups – that would have been Saturday in St. Louis – and other times you fall agonizingly short.

While he surrendered two first-period goals, Kraken goaltender Matt Murray finished strong with a starring role in the third period, making seven big-time saves before heading to the bench for an extra SEA attacker. Murray finished with 22 saves on a night when he faced 11 high-danger scoring chances. But the late 6-on-5 bid fell short, and Seattle split the weekend road trip. The Kraken are now 7-4-4 and face Columbus at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

“That was a good hockey game for us,” said Lambert post-game. “We probably win that game nine times out of 10. Tonight wasn't the night. Their goaltender played very well.

I thought everybody on our team made an impact for the most part.

“We had enough chances to win the hockey game. Our compete level was high. You’re going to have a few of those. We’ve got to find a way to bounce back. But there's no question that was one of our better games of the year.”

Close losses like Sunday in Dallas can sting, but make no mistake. This Kraken team anticipates success against every opponent, part of why this team has earned points in 11 of 15 games (73 percent) and have collected 18 of 30 possible standings points (60 percent or 98 points projected over an 82-game NHL season).

“We expect to be in close games,” said Lambert. “We showed our compete level right to be right to the very end. It is truly unfortunate for our players that they didn't get rewarded.”

Battling in the Third Period

Matty Beniers faces a lot of top centers night in and night out during the NHL season. Early in the third period here Sunday, he was grappling with Dallas and Team Finland standout Mikko Rantanen in the Dallas zone. Rantanen was whistled off for holding Beniers’ stick, and Beniers was penalized for holding. The ensuing 4-on-4 was uneventful, then soon after, another top Dallas player, defenseman Miro Heiskanen, went off for slashing countryman Kaapo Kakko’s stick (in this case, breaking the shaft in half). Then another Finnish NHLer, the Kraken’s own Eeli Tolvanen, ripped two shots from the right faceoff circle that Stars goalie Casey DeSmith handled. The Dallas goaltender's best save of the shorthanded sequence was likely on a slap shot by Beniers—all full circle but frustrating for Kraken players, coaches and fans.

Meanwhile, not seeing much action early third period, Matt Murray made four huge saves of his own to keep the contest a one-goal game and another big one during a later third period Stars power play. It’s not a stretch to say both Murray and DeSmith deserved to win this game or at least earn a point.

“[Murray] played really well,” said veteran leader Jaden Schwartz. “He looked solid the whole game. He made some big saves to keep it to one [goal lead]. So very happy for him. He's been working hard. Both he and Grubi have been dialed in ... Credit to them. They've been working hard and doing what they need to do. It's not easy when you're not in game mode.”

Marchment ‘Outstanding’ in Return

With less than five minutes left, DeSmith stoned former Stars fan favorite Mason Marchment on a snapshot that represented a Grade-A chance. Marchment recorded four shots and four hits in his return to Dallas.

Lambert liked what he saw from Marchment: “I thought he was really good. Thought he was outstanding tonight. Thought he was a horse out there – physical.”

Marchment wasn’t happy with the final score but said, “It was good to get some juices going” against the Stars, “maybe to prove them wrong or whatever.”

I thought our team played a good game,” said Marchment. We competed all nigh,t and ‘Murr’ played awesome ... huge saves. It was a tough loss, but we built off that, for sure.”

Marchment’s final shot against DeSmith was a huge save of the wrong kind.

“I just tried to get it off quick and low,” said Marchment. “He came across with his legs closed. It was a great save.”

Power Play Powers Down in Middle Period

On this back-to-back night, the Kraken were awarded overlapping back-to-back penalties in the second period. Seemingly a prime situation to tie the score. But the home squad Stars managed a half dozen zone-clears to disrupt the Kraken scoring opportunities.

Even so, Seattle put 15 shots on goal against Stars goalie Casey DeSmith in the second period while holding Dallas to eight. Those offensive maneuvers were predominantly off the relentless forechecking that the Kraken certainly made a staple on this trip. While Saturday’s second period evened the score in the eventual overtime win, this middle frame prevented any further Dallas damage from not getting the Kraken on the scoresheet. It should be noted Seattle snuffed a high-octane Stars power play unit later in the second period; kudos to the PK units.

Murray made some big stops to keep the score intact and faced six high-danger scoring chances in the first 40 minutes. Both Seattle goaltenders have performed admirably, given it was nearly three weeks from the last start for Murray and a bit longer for Saturday night's winner, Philipp Grubauer.

For Openers: Kraken Strike First

The Kraken and Stars traded early goals, with Jaden Schwartz cashing in first for Seattle with his fifth goal, redirecting a shot from the point by defenseman Adam Larsson. Schwartz’s deflection was more of a drive-by than a parked at the net-front move. His sleight of hand and stick beat Dallas goalie Casey DeSmith cleanly.