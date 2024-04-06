Wright, Beniers Scorching in SoCal

The Kraken finished a four-game sweep of the season series with divisional foe Anaheim Friday night in southern California, posting a 3-1 victory fueled by a pair of goals from 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright and a game-winning goal from 2021 top-rounder Matty Beniers. The Kraken are now 32-31-13 coming back to Seattle for the final home games of the season this week before embarking on a four-game Central Division road swing to finish the season.

Philipp Grubauer held down his end with a bunch of early-game saves and 14 stops on the night, facing only five shots in the final 40 minutes. The Anaheim crowd was populated by all sorts of Kraken fans who follow both the NHL team and American League affiliate Coachella Valley, just a 90-minute drive away.

Wright This Way

The Kraken’s leading scorer on the three-game California road trip? American Hockey League call-up Shane Wright, who tallied his second goal of the week during a first-period in which the host Ducks outshot Seattle early but the Kraken rallied to finish up 12 to 9 in the shots on goal column. Wright, parked net-front, redirected a laser shot from Oliver Bjorkstrand past Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal.

Just 24 seconds later, Wright nearly scored his second goal of the game when linemate Jaden Schwartz sent the 2022 first-rounder a masterful pass net-front. Wright fired as soon as the puck reached his stick blade, but Dostal made a Grade-A save on the attempt.

“He was really good, the most dangerous player out there,” said alternate captain Yanni Gourde about Wright’s first-period performance during a first-intermission interview with ROOT Sports’ Piper Shaw. “He was in slot and in the right spots.”