Kraken Find Net Front ‘Presents' In Opening Win

Just more than four minutes into the middle period of a game the Kraken were getting largely outplayed in, the 6-foot-5, 212-pound winger sprinted to the opposing net front and one-timed a Brandon Montour pass from the corner to give his team the lead for good. The Kraken went on to post a 3-1 victory over a determined Anaheim Ducks squad that made life difficult for them by playing a tight-checking game where any goals by the home side were going to require work.

And that’s exactly how the Kraken got goals in this first-ever win by them in either a season or home opener, between Marchment going to the net for his goal and similar dirty work by Eeli Tolvanen to screen goalie Lukas Dostal ahead of a Vince Dunn snapper that opened the scoring early in the first. Jared McCann then added some critical insurance by heading to the net front and converting a pass by Matty Beniers just more than four minutes into the final period.

New Kraken head coach Lane Lambert had spent much of the preseason preaching how a bigger net front presence was key to what his team hopes to accomplish this season.

Kraken goalie Joey Daccord helped make the goals stand up, especially in an opening frame that saw the Ducks outshoot his team 17-5 but still head to intermission tied at one apiece.

Daccord stopped 35 of 36 shots overall and on one first period sequence made three consecutive stops while already down on the ice as the Ducks repeatedly crashed the net front. Anaheim’s only goal that period was the very first of Beckett Sennecke’s career in his NHL debut off a bang-bang play following a Dunn giveaway.

Marchment had a fairly quiet preseason but there was plenty of buzz about how he’d look once the games began counting for real. The Kraken are leaning heavily on the net front abilities of the ex-Dallas Stars forward, acquired in June for a fourth-round pick in last summer’s NHL Draft and a third rounder next summer.

Another of the Kraken’s bigger acquisitions, free agent defenseman Ryan Lindgren, nearly put his team up by two late in the second period when Jamie Oleksiak set him free with a breakaway chance. The Kraken had been at the tail end of killing off a penalty when Jaden Schwartz head-manned a pass up ice to Oleksiak on one of those quick transition plays from the defensive end that new head coach Lambert had been worked with his players on since training camp opened.

The sequence nearly worked to perfection until Dostal made a stop on Lindgren as he tried to stuff it between the goalie’s pads.

Anaheim spent much of the game looking vastly improved under new head coach Joel Quenneville, making his bench return four years after resigning from the Florida Panthers amid fallout over revelations of his role in the Chicago Blackhawks scandal of more than a decade prior. The Ducks held a 20-5 advantage in shots by the time Marchment scored his goal on the pass by Montour.

Both Montour and McCann missed the entire preseason but delivered when needed in this one.