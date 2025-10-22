Meet Zac Dalpe: From Player to Player Development 

‘Something I’d Love to Do’

“Helping players to become good pros is something I've been passionate about,” said Dalpe, taking a break from Rookie Camp in September. “Being an older guy in the minors and, as a captain, you feel like you've been doing that job already, aside from cutting video and writing game reports [required in player development for an NHL team]. You're talking to these, quote, kids, end quote, trying to find a way to navigate pro hockey. A lot of kids I played with came to me for questions and guidance. I thought to myself, this is something that I'd love to do when I am done playing.”

Being done with his playing days was more sudden than gradual for Dalpe. He broke a tibia in his leg last December and was out of the AHL Charlotte lineup for the rest of the season. In January, he “emailed a lot of the NHL GMs I know, thinking it's probably time for me to put together a resume.”

More real-world moments came when many general managers said no or didn’t respond at all. The Kraken did show interest later in the process, with ties to Dalpe including his veteran presence in Charlotte’s 2021-22 split-squad team roster filled by Seattle and Florida prospects, plus being Florida teammates with Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour and Josh Mahura in 2023. Dalpe played for Chris Taylor, now Kraken assistant coach and then head coach of AHL Rochester. There was one other influential lifeline: Kraken president of hockey operations Ron Francis was in the Carolina front office during Dalpe’s draft year.

“I was driving in my car this summer and found out that maybe Seattle might be looking for somebody,” said Dalpe, smiling at the memory. “I texted Ron because I knew Ron from when he drafted me in 2008. I got a hold of Chris [Taylor] ... There were some rounds of interviews, some video breakdown I did [as a test of evaluative skills] on Zoom, then a conversation with the GM [Jason Botterill]. Then you just hope to get the job. As it turned out, I never had to put a resume together.”

An extended list of injuries provided further motivation for Dalpe to make the shift from player to player-to-player development. His body was hurting most seasons and as a dad with three boys ages four, six, and eight, he worried about his sons only knowing their father as a guy always recovering from major injuries, the latest a broken leg.

“For all of my kids’ lives, they too often saw Dad at the lowest point of injury recovery, getting out of bed in the morning in a bad mood because my body hurt,” said Dalpe. “Mentally, physically, I just felt like the job was taking its toll. It wasn't going to be fair moving forward to my family, trying to keep milking the cow, so to speak. I decided, hey, it’s probably a good time to not be on crutches for eight weeks and instead enjoy throwing a baseball around with my kids. I felt like our eight-year-old should be should be talking about how I missed a tackle in the backyard playing tackle football when Mom wasn’t looking [big grin].”

Building Relationships, One Prospect at a Time

As he embarks on his player development consultant role, Dalpe intends to construct personal relationships with prospects to accompany the video examples of the Kraken way to play and/or how to improve their skill set and reinforce hockey on-ice IQ.

“I've been a relationship-based guy my whole career,” said Dalpe, who will work most often with forwards, aligning with his career as a center. “Player development is about knowing the game., How can you help a prospect on the ice?. But a big part is helping the prospects off the ice. I've done a lot. I'd like to think it's translatable to a young kid.”

Dalpe said player development was less prevalent when his career started (‘that’s not a shot at anybody”) while today’s prospects openly seek guidance, whether it’s on-ice technique on the ice, how to train better, or maintaining confidence.

“If you can provide that to them in a way that resonates, that’s the goal,” said Dalpe. “Seattle drafted them and has shown trust in their futures. Already, watching their video, I feel like some of them are my own kids, and I want them to do well. I’m really excited about working with them.”