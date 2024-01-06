Ottavainen Proves Stand-Up Guy

Kraken prospect Ville Ottavainen doesn’t remember much about his first time on skates, logical because he was “two or three” years old. But what is confirmed: Starting with that first skate at a nearby outdoor rink in Oulu, Finland, whenever young Ville fell to the ice, he would refuse help from mom, dad, neighbors, and friends.

“My mom told me every time I fell down, nobody could help me,” said Ottavainen laughing at the memory during a phone conversation this week. “I got mad at them if they even tried to help me. I just fell in love with skating and hockey right away and now I’m here.”

“Here” would be playing defense for American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley, currently pairing with veteran Gustav Olofsson and becoming a shutdown pair for the defending Western Conference champion Firebirds, per head coach Dan Bylsma.

“They're a hard pair to play against, good defensively and big and physical,” said Bylsma this week. “They seem to be developing some chemistry, comfortable with each other and it's helping [Ottavainen] in his defensive game.”

The 6-foot-5, 218-pound Ottavainen says he feels his skating ability and offensive skills are a good fit for the smaller rinks in the AHL and NHL. He agrees with Bylsma’s assessment that the AHL is quicker, faster, and requires a much higher work rate than European leagues because the 10 skaters are vying for the puck in a shorter, narrower space. European regulations are 13 feet wider than the standard North American ice sheet.

“I think I've been able to produce quite a lot of offense,” said Ottavainen. “I like to get in the offense and join the rush. It’s all easier here because, back in Europe, it's very defensive. You don't really get a lot of odd-man rushes [2-1 on one, 3-on-2]. But here, if I beat my forward up the ice, I'm usually the second layer [of the attack]. Of course, the first job is always defending.”

Ottavainen has two goals and 11 assists, including three of the latter last weekend when the Firebirds swept the division rival and AHL stalwart Calgary Wranglers. In less the two seasons, the CVF-CGY rivalry is rock-solid serious. Ottavainen and Olofsson were key components of Coachella Valley holding Calgary to two goals in the pair of games last weekend. The young D-man’s assist totals are fifth-best on the Firebirds leaderboard featuring lots of veterans and another promising AHL rookie, Logan Morrison.

“For a big man, [Ottavainen] can skate and get up ice and be a part of the offense,” said Bylsma. “Defensively and away from the puck, the smaller sheet means you have to work a little bit harder to support your teammates and to be in the right spot to play against the [opposing] rush. That’s where both the team and [Ottavainen] have improved lately [boosting the season record to 17-10-2 and squarely in playoff contention and just five points behind division leader Calgary with two games in hand].”