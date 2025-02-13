A Hockey Life In The Cards 

“I was a glorified video coach, really, because we had nine goalies in the system and we were on the West Coast but our AHL team was in Massachusetts,” Briere, 47, who’d been running a goaltending school after his minor pro playing days, said of how then-San Jose Sharks assistant general manager Thomas hired him to cut footage for the team’s goalie coach Corey Schwab. “So, Schwab couldn’t get out to see all nine goalies play. I’d get all the videos from all the boys and edit the saves into a file.

“And then I’d send it to Wayne and Corey online so they could watch all the boys in five minutes.”

Thomas had already been among the first goaltending coaches in NHL history and helped revolutionize a role Briere eventually landed with the Toronto Maple Leafs after two seasons cutting video for the Sharks. He’s kept in touch with his former boss throughout the years, getting beers with him whenever Thomas visited a daughter in Minnesota – where Briere now makes his home.

“Last year at Christmas I called him up and was like ‘Hey, do you think I can get one of your hockey cards?’,” Briere said. “And he signed and gave me all his cards. I think there were 10 or 15 of them. Basically, every year he played. He gave me multiple cards from every year and stuff so, yeah, that was pretty cool.”

Briere’s passion for card collecting is all about remembering the people behind the cardboard. His first goalie hero was Hall of Famer Patrick Roy from his unlikely 1986 Cup win and Conn Smythe Trophy with Montreal as an AHL call-up, so Briere has plenty of his cards even though he’s yet to meet the current New York Islanders head coach.

“When he won his Cup, I was nine years old,” Briere said. “I watched every game on the black and white TV set in my parents’ home and so from then on, I had all his cards. His rookie card all the way up. I had binders of them. And then after that, it was guys like Mike Vernon and Andy Moog that I could relate more to. The smaller guys.”

The Winnipeg-born Briere had moved with his family to Edmonton in the 1980s and spent several formative years there watching the Oilers’ dynasty that 5-foot-6 Andy Moog was part of. And 5-foot-9 Mike Vernon was just a few hours south playing for the Calgary Flames -- both serving as inspiration for a 5-foot-8 Briere as he embarked on his own youth hockey netminding career.

Briere eventually played second-tier junior hockey in British Columbia and Manitoba, then in the United States Hockey League for the Omaha Lancers and a Sioux City Musketeers squad then coached by his future Kraken bench boss Dave Hakstol. He played in the NCAA for the University of Alabama-Huntsville before embarking on a minor-pro career in the AHL, East Coast Hockey League, and International Hockey League.

Along the way, he added some of his own cards from playing in North America and overseas to a collection he’d built since his mid-1980s youth in Edmonton.