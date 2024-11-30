Kraken (11-12-1) vs Sharks (8-13-5) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Time to get centered

A three-point outing by Chandler Stephenson, with a goal and two assists, coupled with a two-goal effort by Shane Wright and another goal by Yanni Gourde, gave the Kraken some much-needed production from the middle of the ice on Friday against San Jose.

For the Kraken to improve their overall record, they’ll need more offense from those occupying the center position. Especially on the power play, which had struggled mightily ahead of Friday's matchup. Stephenson has been winning faceoffs at a rate unseen by Kraken centermen in the franchise’s three prior seasons, but his creativity and ability to generate goals is why the Kraken acquired him.

Heading into Friday's clash, the four primarily centermen had combined for nine goals all season. That means the four goals in the San Jose game alone upped the total by 44%. That needs to continue.

Two: Joey must stop the puck

Joey Daccord will get the start in goal on Saturday and must continue his trend of recent weeks for any Kraken offensive surge to matter. The 13 goals allowed in the last two games by the Kraken won't garner many wins, no matter what the offense does. Daccord had allowed two goals or fewer in six consecutive starts prior to yielding five against Anaheim his last time out. For the Kraken to actually win on Saturday, he'll need to stop pucks at a similar rate to buy his offense time to get going. Vince Dunn is almost set to return and provide a serious offensive boost. But until that happens, the Kraken need their netminders to deliver victories on nights they may only score two or three.

Three: Know your foe

Nobody is about to confuse the Sharks with the 1985 Edmonton Oilers, so giving up eight goals to them on Friday was not what the Kraken can deem acceptable by any measure.

The Sharks last got credit for scoring eight goals in a game on Dec. 29, 2021, against Arizona, and that eighth goal was only given to them as a result of a shootout. The last time they actually scored eight real goals in a game was on April 17, 2018, in the playoffs against Anaheim. So, yeah, not a signature moment for the Kraken goaltending or defense, both of which need to tighten up big-time on Saturday to secure two crucial points.

Sure, the Sharks have played better of late than the team that lost nine straight to begin the season. And yeah, they have Macklin Celebrini -- who scored on Friday and has four goals and six points in his last three games -- and a bunch of high-end draft talent as a result of woeful recent seasons. But this is a team the Kraken needs to beat. And they'll do it by tightening up in the defensive zone and winning a tight game rather than attempting a run-and-gun style effort.