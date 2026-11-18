When Youngblood premiered on MovieSphere+ on Prime Video on October 1, Lionsgate saw an opportunity to bring the sport of hockey and the community it celebrates together. Directed by Hubert Davis, the 2025 reimagining of the 1986 hockey classic follows Dean Youngblood (Ashton James), a talented but hot-tempered young hockey player who leaves Detroit to pursue his professional dreams with the Hamilton Mustangs. As he navigates rivalries, personal challenges, and the pressures of competitive hockey, Dean learns the importance of teamwork, maturity and finding his own path. The LA Kings play a special role in the film's story, with Dean ultimately joining the professional team in a heartwarming closing sequence filmed at Crypto.com Arena. The role, originally portrayed by Rob Lowe in the 1986 film, brings the story full circle while making the Kings an integral part of this new chapter. Recognizing an opportunity to celebrate that connection, Lionsgate reached out to the LA Kings to bring the collaboration beyond the screen and directly to hockey fans.

The partnership kicked off during the team's October 6 home opener at Crypto.com Arena, where Youngblood received prominent in-arena exposure through LED ribbon displays, a Winning Row activation and two scoreboard features, including a screening of the film's trailer and an appearance by Ashton James in the arena. The following day, James joined content creators at the Kings' practice facility in El Segundo for an additional engagement, bringing together the film's star, digital creators, and the hockey community. Through a combination of on-screen integration, in-arena visibility and creator-led activations, Lionsgate and the LA Kings brought the film's connection to professional hockey to life, introducing Youngblood to the Kings' passionate fanbase and celebrating the shared excitement surrounding the sport.