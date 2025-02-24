VINCE VAUGHN & COBIE SMULDERS COACH TEAM RED TO VICTORY AT SKATE FOR LA STRONG GAME AT CRYPTO.COM ARENA

Team Red went undefeated to claim victory at today’s Skate For LA Strong, “A Celebration to Support the Fire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles,” which was hosted at Crypto.com Arena by the Los Angeles Kings, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL).

Team Red was coached by American actor and comedian Vince Vaughn and Canadian actress Cobie Smulders. Vaughn and Smulder’s roster, which featured 15 skaters and one goaltender, won the event by a combined score of 9 – 0. Offensively, former professional ice hockey player and actor Terry Ryan scored three goals while former LA Kings assistant captain Jeremy Roenick tallied a pair of goals and an assist on the day. Former LA Kings forward Derek Armstrong and former NHL forward Dany Heatley each registered a goal and two assists. Goaltender Billy Blase stopped all 29 shots faced across two matchups to secure back-to-back shutouts for his side.

The exhibition event, which was played in front of 12,167 fans, featured four teams playing in a single elimination format. Each team’s roster included a mix of celebrities, NHL Alumni and hockey dignitaries as well as local first responders from LAFD, LAcoFD and LAPD. Team Red defeated Team Black, coached by Will Ferrell and Snoop Dogg, in the second of the three 20:00 games this afternoon by a score of 5 – 0. Following their victory over Team Black, Team Red faced off against Team Blue, a group led by celebrity coaches Danny Devito and Al Michaels, in the final contest and recorded their second consecutive shutout, winning by a final score of 4 – 0.

The event was supported by generous contributions from Mercury Insurance, Delta Air Lines, Iron Bow Technologies, Blue Shield of California, DICK’s Sporting Goods, ABM, Fanatics, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, Alterra Mountain Company Community Foundation, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Venbrook, Lucas Oil, Vivid Seats, First Round's On Me, Toshiba and SoCalGas.