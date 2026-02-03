The LA Kings Celebrate Black History

Our community partnerships are also critical to our “We Are All Kings” partnerships. 24 Degrees of Color, a skating program dedicated to diversifying hockey, has introduced over 1,000 players to ice sports. To support this mission, Kings Care Foundation has donated almost $150,000 since the 2022-23 season, and is thrilled to increase its annual support by 100% to $100,000.

This February, on the heels of MLK and to celebrate Black History Month, the LA Kings will also be visiting Figueroa St. Elementary in collaboration with Bikes for Kids. Kings staff will assemble and donate more than 60 bikes for students that submitted essays celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech. This is the 5th time we have organized a bike giveaway – to date we have donated 75 bikes.

The LA Kings remain committed to growing the Black hockey community and expanding our We Are All Kings programming to make the sport more accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable for all.