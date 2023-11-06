Cam Talbot Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cam Talbot and Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 5.



FIRST STAR – QUINN HUGHES, D, VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Hughes led the NHL with seven assists and eight points in three games (1-7—8) to propel the Canucks (8-2-1, 17 points) to a perfect week as they extended their point streak to seven contests dating to Oct. 21 (6-0-1). Hughes registered his 14th career three-assist performance – and second of the season (also Oct. 11 vs. EDM: 0-3—3) – in a 5-2 victory against the Nashville Predators Oct. 31. He then collected 1-4—5 in a 10-1 triumph over the San Jose Sharks Nov. 2 to help Vancouver post its eighth double-digit goal total in franchise history and first since March 1, 1992 vs. CGY (11-0 W). In doing so, Hughes joined Jeff Brown (0-5—5 on Feb. 20, 1995 vs. LAK) as the second defenseman in Canucks history to record a five-point game and became the first blueliner from any team with such a performance since Jan. 7, 2023 (Rasmus Dahlin: 2-3—5 w/ BUF). He finished the week with 25:23 of ice time and a +1 rating in a 2-0 win versus the Dallas Stars Nov. 4. The 24-year-old Hughes, the seventh overall pick from the 2018 NHL Draft, paces defensemen with 4-12—16 and leads the entire League (forwards and blueliners) with a +14 rating through 11 total appearances this season. Only 10 defensemen in NHL history have accumulated more points than Hughes (30-227—257) through their first 294 career games, a list topped by Bobby Orr (96-233—329).



SECOND STAR – CAM TALBOT, G, LOS ANGELES KINGS

Talbot turned aside 77 of the 80 shots he faced, compiling a 3-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average, .963 save percentage and one shutout to backstop the Kings (7-2-2, 16 points) to a perfect week as they stretched their point streak to six games dating to Oct. 24 (5-0-1). He made 29 saves, including 24 across the second and third periods, in a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Oct. 31. Talbot then defeated two of his former teams, denying 24 of 26 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators Nov. 2 and earning his 29th career shutout – and first with Los Angeles – with another 24 saves in a 5-0 triumph versus the Philadelphia Flyers Nov. 4. The 36-year-old Talbot, who signed with the Kings in July, shares the League lead with six wins and ranks fourth overall with 229 saves through nine total appearances this season (6-2-1, 2.14 GAA, .923 SV%, 1 SO). That record includes an active five-game point streak dating to Oct. 27 (4-0-1, 1.42 GAA, .945 SV%, 1 SO).



THIRD STAR – MASON McTAVISH, C, ANAHEIM DUCKS

McTavish registered 3-2—5 in three outings – including points on all three of Anaheim’s decisive goals – to help the Ducks (7-4-0, 14 points) rally from third-period deficits in each contest to extend their winning streak to six games dating to Oct. 24. He posted 2-1—3, highlighted by the game-winning, shorthanded goal with 12.8 seconds remaining in regulation, in a 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins Oct. 30. McTavish then collected the lone assist on Troy Terry’s overtime winner in a 4-3 triumph versus the Arizona Coyotes Nov. 1. He capped the week with the decisive goal – in his 100th NHL game – as Anaheim overcame a 2-0 third-period deficit for a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Nov. 5, handing the reigning Stanley Cup champions their first regulation loss of the season. The 20-year-old McTavish, who paces the Ducks with 6-7—13 through 11 total contests in 2023-24, shares the League lead with three game-winning goals this season.