SMS-Sweeps-Rules

LA KINGS SMS PLAYOFF SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN.

SWEEPSTAKES VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

The details of the prizes and how to enter the Sweepstakes are contained in these Official Rules.

ELIGIBILITY. The LA Kings Playoff Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") is open only to legal residents of California, who reside within a seventy-five (75) mile radius of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA and are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Void outside California, and where prohibited or restricted by law, rule or regulation. Employees of The Los Angeles Kings Hockey Club, L.P., a/k/a LA Kings ("Sponsor"), Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc., L.A. Arena Company, LLC, and the National Hockey League ("NHL"), and each of their respective affiliates, owners, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies are not eligible, nor are members of these employees' families (defined as parents, children, siblings, spouse, and life partners) and members of the same household, whether or not related. Proof of residency and age may be required.

TIMING. The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time ("PDT") on April 29, 2024, and ends at 12:00 p.m. PDT on May 3, 2024 ("Promotion Period"). Entries received prior to or after the Promotion Period are disqualified.

TO ENTER. There are two (2) ways the enter the Sweepstakes during the Promotion Period: SMS text message or online. Limit of one (1) entry per person, per e-mail address, and per household, regardless of method of entry. Multiple entries received from any person, e-mail address or household in excess of the stated limitation will be void. Any attempt by a person to enter with multiple email accounts may result in disqualification at the discretion of Sponsor upon verification of prize winner. Sponsor, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc., L.A. Arena Company, LLC, and the NHL are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, garbled, illegible, or misdirected Sweepstakes entries, or for any error, human, technical or otherwise, which may occur in the processing of Sweepstakes entries. Proof of sending will not be deemed to be proof of receipt. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Any use of robotic, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods will void all such entries by such methods.

TEXT MESSAGE: During the Promotion Period, individuals who text “Game 6” to 34309 will be entered for a chance to win. Sponsor will send you a one-time text confirming your Sweepstakes entry and providing information on how to receive additional offers from Sponsor. Message and/or data rates may apply. Contact your carrier for plan details and pricing. Entry via text-messaging may not be available via all wireless carriers. Carrier specific charges for text messages may apply, depending on your individual cellular pricing plan, in accordance with your cellular customer agreement. The text message entry portion of this game works with most U.S cellular carriers and requires a two-way text messaging enabled cellular phone. Check with your service provider for details. By selecting to play via text messaging, you grant permission to the Sponsor to notify them via return text message and must agree to accept all applicable charges associated therewith. Wireless service providers may charge you for each text message, including any error message that is sent and received in connection with the Sweepstakes, based on the applicable wireless service plan. You are responsible for all applicable fees and taxes associated with placing an SMS entry.

Online Method: If you do not wish to enter the Sweepstakes via SMS text message, you can enter the Sweepstakes online at: **https://lakings.formstack.com/forms/playoffsmssweeps** during the Promotion Period (as defined above). Follow the instructions on the screen. Entrant must provide all required information in order to be eligible.

USE OF DATA. Sponsor will be collecting personal data about participants (including, without limitation, name, phone number, mailing address, age, e-mail addresses) when they enter the Sweepstakes online. Sponsor is entitled to use personal data contained in all entry forms, on-line or otherwise, in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy accessible at https://www.aegworldwide.com/privacy-policy and Sponsor’s Terms of Use located at: https://media.d3.nhle.com/image/private/t_document/prd/ldqlvfz6tnolqzf1fvzx.pdf (both of which are incorporated herein by reference). By participating in the Sweepstakes, entrants hereby agree to all personal information uses and disclaimers as explained in Sponsor's Privacy Policy and Terms of Use as forth above.

AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL RULES. Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules, as well as Sponsor's Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and to be contacted by telephone and/or email.

SELECTION OF POTENTIAL WINNER. Immediately following the end of the Promotion Period, one (1) winner (the “Winner”) will be selected at random on or about May 3, 2024 and contacted by Sponsor via phone, text, or email (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion). If a potential Winner cannot be contacted within fifteen (15) minutes after Sponsor’s first attempt to contact such potential Winner, time permitting, an alternate entrant may be selected in his or her place at random from all eligible entries received. Sponsor's decisions as to all matters related to administration of the Sweepstakes and selection of Winner is final. The potential Winner must comply with all terms and conditions set forth in these Official Rules and winning and award of Prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. Winner must execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and, unless prohibited by law, Release of Publicity, within the time frame provided by Sponsor. Noncompliance within this time period may result in disqualification, and an alternate Winner may be selected. Return of any prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and selection of an alternate Winner. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the entire Promotion Period.

PRIZE: One (1) prize is available to be awarded in all. Winner will receive two (2) tickets (for use by Winner and one (1) guest) to the LA Kings game 6 of Round 1 of the 2023-24 NHL Playoffs tentatively scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena on May 3, 2024, in Los Angeles, CA (exact location of tickets to be determined by Sponsor); however, in the event the LA Kings do not advance to game 6 of Round 1 of the 2023-24 NHL Playoffs, then Winner will receive in lieu of the above, two (2) tickets (for use by Winner and one (1) guest) to the LA Kings 2024-25 NHL regular season home opener game taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA (exact date of game and location of tickets to be determined by Sponsor)(the “Prize”). Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of Prize: $180.00. Winner’s guest must be of legal age of majority, unless accompanied by his/her parent or legal guardian.

Prize does not include any food, beverages, gratuities, parking, or any travel of any kind, or any other expenses of a personal nature, unless otherwise set forth above.

Prize is nontransferable and non-exchangeable. No substitutions or cash redemption of Prize is permitted, except that Sponsor retains the right to substitute the Prize (or portion thereof) with a prize of equal or greater retail value (or at Sponsor's election, the cash value of the applicable prize), at its sole and absolute discretion. Additional restrictions may apply.

Winner and guest agree to comply with all applicable regulations of arena operator. Sponsor and arena reserve the right to remove or deny entry to Winner and/or any guest of Winner who engage in a non-sportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at NHL game. Releasees (as defined below) will not be responsible for weather, Acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, epidemics, pandemics, work stoppages or any other event that may cause the cancellation or postponement of any NHL game.

All federal, state and local taxes related to the Prize are the sole responsibility of the Winner. All other expenses and costs not expressly listed above are Winner's sole responsibility. No refunds or credit for changes are allowed.

GENERAL CONDITIONS. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Sweepstakes void where prohibited.

Except where prohibited by law, Winner grants to Sponsor and its advertising agencies and designees the right to use and publish Winner's photo, proper name, likeness, voice, opinions, biographical information and state in any media to promote the Sweepstakes without additional compensation.

By entering, participants release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc., L.A. Arena Company, LLC, and the NHL, and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, owners, members, shareholders, directors, officers, employees and agents (collectively, the "Releasees") from any and all liability for any injuries, loss, illness, or damage of any kind, including, without limitation, death, arising from or in connection with the Sweepstakes, or the receipt, possession, use and/or misuse of any Prize.

WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, THE PRIZE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE RELEASED PARTIES HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes if fraud or any other factor impairs the integrity of the Sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Online entries are deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The "authorized account holder" is deemed the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, service provider or other online organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. A potential Winner may be requested to provide Sponsor with proof that the potential winner is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the winning entry and is a California resident. Prize will only be awarded to the authorized account holder.

If, in Sponsor’s opinion, there is any suspected or actual evidence of electronic or non-electronic tampering with any portion of the Sweepstakes, or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to void any entries at issue (including disqualifying any individual who tampers or otherwise interferes with the entry process), and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes, in whole or in part, at any time without notice. In the event of such cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes in a random drawing from all eligible entries received before the time of cancellation.

Sponsor in no way promotes illegal acts, and any and all entries which include or promote illegal acts will be disqualified. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction of, or unauthorized access to, or alternation of entries, or any other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the Prize, or in any Sweepstakes related materials.

Sponsor is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or entry received by Sponsor on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site, including https://www.nhl.com/kings, any combination thereof, or otherwise, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in the sweepstakes.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

This Sweepstakes is governed by the laws of the United States of America and California, without respect to conflict of law doctrines. As a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court, and not a jury, located in Los Angeles County, California, that is hereby agreed to have jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorneys' fees, other than participant's actual out-of-pocket expenses, and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

WINNER LIST. Sweepstakes results and copy of these Official Rules may be obtained by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: "LA Kings SMS Playoff Sweepstakes" c/o LA Kings, Attn: LA Kings Marketing, 555 N. Nash Street, El Segundo, CA 90245. Requests must be received by June 3, 2024.

SPONSOR:

The Los Angeles Kings Hockey Club, L.P.

555 N. Nash Street

El Segundo, CA 90245