Rob Blake Speaks To Media Following Trade Deadline

Kings General Manager Rob Blake spoke to the media following the NHL’s noon trade deadline on Friday. After making one trade this morning and acquiring forward Andrei Kuzmenko and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick, Blake fielded questions ranging from the reasoning behind acquiring Kuzmenko, the latest on the extension talks with Vladislav Gavrikov, what he was willing to give up at today’s deadline, his assessment on Brandt Clarke and much more.

Gavrikov, a former teammate of Kuzmenko's and Drew Doughty also spoke to the media following the team's morning skate.