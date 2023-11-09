11/8 FINAL - Kings 4, Golden Knights 1

The Kings extended their road winning streak to start the 2023-24 season to seven games with another impressive win, this time at the mercy of the Vegas Golden Knights. In their first half of a back-to-back, the Kings defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 in Sin City to hand the defending Stanley Cup champions their second consecutive regulation loss after having earned points in each of their first 12 games. By moving to 7-0-0 on the road to start the season, the Kings became the eighth team in NHL history to win their first seven games away from home.

In the tightly congested game, the Kings and Golden Knights found themselves scoreless after 20 minutes with the home team holding a 11-9 advantage in the shots department. Into the second period, zeroes remained on the scoreboard for more than 30 minutes. Breaking the scoreless tie was Adrian Kempe who athletically batted in a puck that was off the ice on a rebound from a Jordan Spence shot from the point. It was the Swede’s fifth goal on the season along with Spence’s fourth assist and Anze Kopitar’s sixth helper.

Leading by a goal, the Kings special teams struck when Trevor Moore deflected in another Spence point shot for his team-leading seventh goal of the season. As for Spence, the two-assist night marks the second time in his career that he’s had a multipoint game (2 assists vs. COL, 4-13-2022).

Entering the final 20 minutes of regulation, the Kings put some more space between themselves and the Golden Knights with their second power-play goal of the night. Pierre-Luc Dubois tallied his fourth goal of the season, converting on a fortuitous bounce off the back end boards. By giving the Kings a 3-0 lead, the Kings extended their streak of scoring at least three goals to seven games and counting.

Late in the third period, the Golden Knights cut into the Kings lead with a William Karlsson goal on the team’s 35th shot on Cam Talbot. Up a pair of goals in the last minute of the game, history was made when Anze Kopitar secured the win for the Kings with his 400th career NHL goal. Burying an empty net goal from 150 feet, Kopitar becomes the fourth member in Kings franchise history to the 400-goal mark, joining Luc Robitaille (557), Marcel Dionne (550), Dave Taylor (432).

Talbot ended the night with 37 saves on 38 shots, picking up his fifth straight win and improving his record to 7-2-1.