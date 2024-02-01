1/31 FINAL - Kings 4, Predators 2

The Kings will be heading into the All-Star break on a good note as they closed out the unofficial first half of the season with a win in Nashville on Wednesday night. Going up against a Predators team that was tied with the Kings in the standings at puck drop, an important and well-earned two points moves the Kings back into sole possession of the top Wild Card slot of the Western Conference playoff picture.

The Kings fourth line began the scoring as Carl Grundstrom created a Predators turnover in the neutral zone and took the puck in for a 2-on-1 with linemate Alex Turcotte. There, Grundstrom beat Juuse Saros high blocker with a wrist shot to give the Kings a 1-0 lead 8:51 into the game. The Kings would take the one goal lead into the first intermission.

Already leading by a goal, Kings fans witnessed a first in Nashville in the second period. The former 2019 first round draft pick Alex Turcotte scored his first career goal NHL goal. Streaking into the offensive zone, Trevor Moore fed the Chicago native as he entered the slot and Turcotte flicked a wrister short-side high to double the Kings lead. Turcotte’s goal comes in his 14th career game and his second game this season.

Things got interesting in the third period as multiple Kings penalties got the Predators back into the game. Following a Predators power play that spent almost all 2:00 in the Kings zone, the home team continued to control the puck and found the back of the against a tired penalty killing group. Fillip Forsberg netted his 24th goal of the season after grabbing a rebound off the end boards from a Ryan McDonagh point shot and beat David Rittich to the far post. Now leading by one just over halfway into the third period, the Kings fourth line struck for a third time as Trevor Lewis pushed the lead back to two goals. Playing the role of the third guy high in the offensive zone, Lewis converted on a net-front pass after Turcotte and Quinton Byfield won a puck battle behind the crease. Adding to his night to remember, Turcotte picked up an assist on the play, also the first of his career.

Four posts his by the Predators went unsuccessful, but eventually the home team cut the lead back to one late in the period when Philip Tomasino notched his seventh of the season. Still leading by one, an empty net goal by Kevin Fiala solidified the victory for the Kings.

Rittich was sensational in net for the Kings and stopped 39 of the 41 shots.