3/13 Final - Kings 3, Capitals 0

The Kings extended their winning streak to four games on Thursday night defeating the Eastern Conference leading Washington Capitals 3-0. With the victory, the Kings also snapped the red hot Capitals five-game winning streak. Also significant, the Kings victory has moved them past the Edmonton Oilers in the standings for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand.

All while stifling the NHL’s top scoring offense (3.66 GF/GP) and shutting them out for just their second time this season, the Kings opened the scoring late in the first period. Continuing their stellar play as of late, the Phillip Danault, Trevor Moore, Warren Foegele line teamed up for another goal. Causing havoc on the forecheck like they’ve done all year, Moore fed Foegele just from below the goal line to up to the crease and on a second effort the first-year King buried his 19th goal of the season. Foegele’s tally gives him points in four of the last five games. After 20 minutes, the Kings led 1-0 and 11-10 in the shot department.

The second period went scoreless and shots were tied 17-17 after 40 minutes.

Entering the third period on the man advantage, the Kings doubled their lead at the 1:05 mark. Coming off of a cross-ice pass by captain Anze Kopitar, Kevin Fiala ripped a one-timer high short-side for his team-leading ninth power play goal and 25th goal of the season. Kopitar’s helper gives him six points (3-3=6) in the last six games. Seconds later, just 47 to be exact, a Vladislav Gavrikov pass breakup sprung Fiala and Quinton Byfield for an in-zone 2-on-1. Fiala quickly gathered the puck and moved it across to Byfield for the one-timer. Byfied made good of the opportunity and buried his 16th goal and a goal in his fifth consecutive game. Two days after the Kings went 8-for-8 on the penalty kill against the New York Islanders, the Kings again killed off all five of their penalties on Thursday.

Darcy Kuemper was great again stopping all 21 Capitals shots, earning his third shutout of the season.