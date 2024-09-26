9/25 FINAL - Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

The Kings picked up their first win of the preseason on Wednesday night, but it came at a very hefty price. Despite a 3-2 victory, the biggest story coming out of tonight’s game is the status and severity of Drew Doughty’s injury. Doughty left Wednesday’s game midway through the first period after colliding with the boards and former teammate Tanner Pearson. Both of Doughty’s legs went into boards and his lower left leg looked to get caught against the boards as his momentum carried on. Doughty was unable to put any weight on his left leg after remaining on the ice for a short period of time and needed assistance getting to the bench. Doughty subsequently went right down the tunnel and did not return to the game. As of now, there is no update of Doughty’s status but an announcement is expected in the coming days.

As for the remainder of play, the Kings had a strong first period and had two goals to show for it. Beginning with a power play goal, Kevin Fiala backhanded a puck towards the net as the man advantage time swindled down, but a heads up play by a net-front Alex Turcotte quickly gathered the puck and fed a backdoor Alex Laferriere for the game opening goal with 5:21 to go. It was 20 seconds later that the offseason struck again when newcomer Tanner Jeannot picked the glove-side corner and doubled the Kings lead. The strong opening period officially scored the shots 16-3 in favor of the Kings.

The Golden Knights cut into the Kings lead early in the second period when the newly extended Noah Hanifin one-timed a quick pass in the a slot passed Darcy Kuemper, who made is first appearance of the preseason for the Kings. Less than six minutes later, another newcomer for the Kings found the back of the net, again putting the Kings back up by two goals. This time it was a net-front Warren Foegele who finished off a quick tic-tac-toe play from Kevin Fiala and Quinton Byfield. Both Fiala and Byfield earned their second assists of the game on the goal.

Kuemper played the first 40 minutes and stopped 12 of 13 shots, before handing over the net to Carter George for the third period.

There, the Golden Knights brought the score back within one 5:06 into the final 20. A failed cross-ice defensive zone pass from Laferriere resulted in a turnover in the slot and quickly ended up in the back of the net. Fear not, the Kings silenced the Golden Knights the remaining 14:54 of regulation and came out victorious.

George, the 18-year-old second-round pick in this past year’s draft stopped 11 of 12 shots.