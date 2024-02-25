2/24 FINAL - Kings 3, Ducks 2 (SO)

The Kings got back into the win column on Saturday in Round 2 of the season’s Freeway Face-Off series. Going up against the Anaheim Ducks for the second of four time this season, the Kings fought back from a goal down twice, eventually winning the game in a shootout. With the two points, the Kings move into a tie with the Edmonton Oilers for the third seed in the Pacific Division, but remain behind them in the points percentage category.

It was a night of special teams creating the offense for both the Kings and Ducks as all four goals in regulation came with a man in the box. The Ducks opened the scoring midway into the first period when Jakob Silverberg netted his sixth goal of the season. Holding the lead for 5:50, the Kings then struck back on their first power play opportunity as Kevin Fiala notched a PPG for the second consecutive game. Fiala’s goal marked his 16th goal of the season and the 401st career point in his 544th career game.

Knotted at 1-1 entering the second period, Sam Carrick gave the Ducks their second one goal lead of the game. This goal coming shorthanded, Carrick knocked in a backdoor pass from Adam Henrique for his eighth goal of the season. The Ducks led for another 5:16, but the Kings responded on their third power play opportunity of the night with a Drew Doughty point shot through a Quinton Byfield net-front screen. Doughty’s goal gave him 13 on the season, making it the third time in his 16-year career that he’s reached that threshold.

A scoreless 25:36 of regulation followed, sending the game into overtime. Five minutes of back and forth 3-on-3 provided many opportunities for both teams, but no goals. The Kings also put up a season-high 50 shots on net.

Into the shootout, goals from Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Moore and a third round pole check by David Rittich propelled the Kings past the Ducks.

Shootout

Kings: ✅✅❌

Ducks:❌✅❌