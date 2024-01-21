1/20 FINAL - Kings 2, Rangers 1

In game two of a four-game home stand, the Kings welcomed in a very familiar face. Going up against Jonathan Quick and the New York Rangers, the Kings took on the franchise’s all-time leader in every major goaltending category for the first time. A beautiful tribute to Quick took place in the first period and was met with a standing ovation as the long-time Kings great thanked the crowd.

As for the game itself, it was a great opening 20 minutes for the Kings as they held the Rangers to season-low two shots in the period. Outshooting the Rangers 12-2 in the first period, the Kings finished the period strong and were rewarded for their effort, scoring a last minute goal. With 35 seconds left in the period, Trevor Moore found Kevin Fiala in front of the Rangers net and the Swiss forward out-waited an outstretched Quick to tally his 11th goal of the season.

The playing field leveled and at times favored the Rangers in the second period. Shots in the second were 9-6 for the Rangers, but more importantly the Kings kept their one-goal lead. Chris Kreider evened the game with 5:21 to go in the middle stanza after a failed breakout attempt, netting his 21st goal of the season with a backdoor tap-in. Not tied for long, the Kings retook the lead with 1:47 remaining in the period when Quinton Byfield banged in a rebound after linemate Jaret Anderson-Dolan got a puck behind Quick. Byfield’s goal marked his 13th of the season, further extending his career high in goals.

Entering the third period still with a one-goal lead, the Kings kept the Rangers at bay and held onto their lead for the two points. In the dying seconds of regulation Kings goalie David Rittich, a.k.a. “Big Save Dave” made a sprawling kick save on a 6-on-4 to deny Alexis Lafreniere the game-tying goal.

Rittich’s big save plus 17 more earned the Czech his fourth win of the season in six starts. The Kings win gives them their second win in three games following the season-long eight-game losing streak.

Up next, the Kings will host the San Jose Sharks on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.