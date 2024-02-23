What is Mini Meets?
Mini Meets FAQ
Mini Meets is a limited capacity photo & autograph session for Kings fans. Ticketed guests will have the opportunity to receive ONE photo & ONE autograph from each participating player.
How much are tickets?
Tickets are $200 and entitle the holder to one photo & one autograph. Children 12 years and younger are welcome to accompany their parent in the photo, but it does not entitle them to an additional autograph.
What happens during Mini Meets?
On arrival to Toyota Sports Performance Center, fans will self-park before proceeding through the main entrance of the team’s Training Facility. LA Kings staff will be standing by to check in ticketed guests just outside the entrance to the Front Office. Guests will be escorted into the Kings office in groups to interact with three Kings players while securing a photo and autograph.
What if I don’t have my own item to get signed?
Upon request and at no charge, we can provide you with a player card for you to get signed.
Can I get additional photos and autographs?
Due to limited capacity, unfortunately no additional photos and autographs can be obtained at Mini Meets. Check back for information on future Mini Meets events or consider purchasing a VIP package to Festival during the 2024-25 NHL season.
What else is there to do?
Those interested in coming early may view LA Kings practice (approx. 10am – 11am on ice, subject to change) or visit Kings Cove for food specials.
What players participate in Mini Meets?
For now…it’s a SURPRISE! However, in the days leading up to the event, participating players will be revealed one-by-one. We can assure you won’t be disappointed, so secure your spot at the event before tickets inevitably sell out as players are announced.
What if I purchased tickets and can no longer make it?
Unfortunately, your ticket is non-refundable, however you can transfer your spot to someone else in the event you cannot attend. Please contact Gisel Ruezga [email protected] for assistance.
Thank you for supporting Kings Care Foundation by participating in Mini Meets!