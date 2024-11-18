I accidentally sent my tickets to the wrong email address; how can I recall them?
Member Central FAQs- Ticketing
If tickets are sent to the wrong email address without a created AXS account linked to this email, they can be recalled via the AXS app under the “transfer” function. If this ticket is sent to a linked AXS account, please contact your service executive or our general line for us to recall these tickets to the account.
What parking lot is available for purchase through the Kings?
Lot W is available on a per game and season pass basis. We offer parking for $40.00/per game. Parking can be purchased via Fan Account under the “offers” tab or through your membership executive.
I need Accessible seating for an upcoming game. How do I request this seating?
On a per-game basis, we have a limited amount of accessible seating available. To ensure that you receive accessible seating, please contact your membership executive 48 hours before the game. Please do note that some relocations may incur a difference.