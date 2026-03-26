3/26 Preview - Kings @ Canucks

Storyline Of The Day – Right On Q

We’re witnessing what is likely Quinton Byfield’s best hockey of the season.

Byfield has three multi-point games in his last five played. On Tuesday in Calgary, Byfield nearly carried his team to victory, as he scored both goals in a 3-2 shootout defeat. Both goals gave the Kings a lead they could not hold onto. That came one game after he had a goal and an assist in Utah, among other chances to create even more.

Utah was arguably Byfield’s best game of the season to date, perhaps until he played in Calgary. Two-game stretch, as good as he’s been.

“He’s played really well, he’s been our best player,” Smith said of Byfield. “He’s checking, he’s above the puck, he’s scoring. It looks like every night he’s dangerous and he continues to be skating. He’s playing on all sides of the puck. It’s as good as I’ve seen him play.”

When asked about what made the Utah game so impactful from his centerman, Smith laid out four areas he felt Byfield excelled – emotion, speed, both sides of the puck and winning hockey.

Then came the Calgary game, when we saw what has long been the missing ingredient in Byfield game and that’s the finish. Using his speed to create chances, without sacrificing defensively Byfield created. That part isn’t revolutionary. What’s new is finishing them with authority.

On his first goal, Byfield connected with Joel Armia for a breakaway in transition. In speaking with him during the first intermission, Byfield said that he wanted the puck earlier but Armia called him off, pushing him to get more speed. The pass was timed perfectly over the blueline, with Byfield gaining a step and finishing with a silky-smooth backhanded goal.

The second goal was again in transition, as his linemates – Alex Laferriere and Trevor Moore – each made nice plays in their own zone to spring Byfield the other way. He flew down the ice on another breakaway and this time he snapped his shot inside the far post and in. Two confident finishes from a player who is exuding it right now.

“He’s confident right now and he’s flying out there,” Moore added. “It’s nice. You can just put a puck into an area and let him skate onto it, it’s been really good.”

It’s games like that that we’ve been waiting on. Games that have always felt very doable for a player with such a special combination of speed and size. When Byfield is skating like he has of late, he’s an incredibly difficult player to contain. There obviously have not been nearly enough games of this ilk this season. To stack two in a row, though, is encouraging.

With just 11 games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season, having Byfield be the player who is dragging the team forward is a good thing. There’s no Anze Kopitar on the depth chart next season. Whether it’s Byfield or someone else, the Kings need more production from their centers than they’ve gotten this season. It can’t all fall on Byfield and his offensive struggles for much of the year show he’s still got room to grow. But it’s clearly in there to play at this level.

“He’s an incredible player and such a good guy too, so happy to see him succeed when he’s scoring like that,” Laferriere said. “I think when he’s playing like that, I get to play with him, so it makes my life a lot easier and he creates so much room for me and Mooresie. He’s just such a dynamic player and he can take over games.”

If he can continue to deliver these types of games on a more consistent basis, with the chemistry he has shown with his current linemates, his late-season surge can be a bright spot on a stretch run that has not gone according to plan. Byfield is one of a few guys here who can continue to help change that.

Two games in a row, he’s been the best player on the ice. Seeing that on a more regular basis is what needs to come next.