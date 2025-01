Join us after a day on the hill to cheer on your LA Kings as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 25.

Location: Tusks Bar @Main Lodge | 10001 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

January 25 Time: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Matchup: LA Kings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

All the fun with Bailey, LA Kings x Mammoth giveaways, drink specials, and more - we hope to see you there! Go Kings Go!