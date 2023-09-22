LA Kings Welcome Custodio & Dubey as the NHL Team's Official Law Firm

Two-time Stanley Cup Champions, the LA Kings have launched a strategic new marketing partnership with leading personal injury law firm, Custodio & Dubey LLP (CD Law). As part of the multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, CD Law will become the official law firm of the NHL team, strengthening its ties to millions of passionate sports fans across Southern California. The deal also marks CD Law’s first official partnership with a professional sports organization, making this a significant milestone and first-of-its-kind deal for the firm.

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to CD Law as the official law firm of our team. In the world of sports and law, we both understand what it takes to win, and our commitment to excellence along with our shared passion for supporting the people in

our community align perfectly,” LA Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille said. “Together, we’re geared up for a future full of successes on and off the ice and we look forward to championing the rights and well-being of our fans across Los Angeles with this winning partnership.”

Now celebrating its 10-year anniversary, CD Law is a boutique personal injury law firm founded by award-winning attorneys Miguel Custodio and Vineet Dubey. Headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, just three blocks from the LA Kings home ice, Crypto.com Arena, the boutique firm has a strong connection to the Southern California market and a formidable track-record of success. Already in 2023, CD Law has achieved $50 million in settlements and counting, adding to millions of dollars recovered for thousands of injured clients over the past decade. Unlike many other law firms, CD Law prides itself on providing a high-touch customer experience where each and every client is able to meet directly with their lawyer and any other staff working on their case. Every client is treated like a family member, which reflects the shared philosophy at the heart of Custodio and Dubey’s practice: a bedrock conviction that their firm’s calling in law is to help everyday people get justice when harmed by insurance companies, institutions or corporations. Built on the back of client referrals, the firm has experienced a significant and sustained period of growth over the past decade, a testament to its unique and highly personalized approach to its law practice and clients.

As part of the dynamic new partnership, CD Law will step into the spotlight with enhanced visibility and a prominent brand presence at Crypto.com Arena on LA Kings game days. This includes digitally enhanced dasherboards for home games, dedicated exposure on the LED ribbon boards during the team’s regular season and playoff home games, as well as other branding opportunities across the Kings’ social and digital media channels, ensuring CD Law becomes a familiar name to fans on-site at the arena and beyond. As the Kings’ official law firm, CD Law will take center stage via distinctive in-game elements, including most notably its presenting sponsorship of the team’s Penalty Kill, providing the law firm with a unique opportunity to connect with fans during the exciting and high-stakes moments of the game.

CD Law will also come to life in a major way as the presenting sponsor of one themed title night during each LA Kings regular season over the course of the relationship. With its first title night set to take place on January 18 when the LA Kings take on the Predators at Crypto.com Arena, CD Law will receive prominent brand integration and key promotional touchpoints across the team’s marketing channels before during and after the game.

“Miguel and I both have played sports our whole lives and are huge sports fans, as well,” Dubey said. “This chance to partner with a franchise as storied and victorious as the LA Kings is an incredible opportunity. We share a commitment to excellence and the well-being of our community, and we are looking forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”

The LA Kings and CD Law are both driven by a commitment to excellence and helping others. Similar to the LA Kings, CD LAW has a long-standing track record of giving back to the diverse communities of people it serves across Southern California. The firm’s community service has included working with those in need as well as victims of domestic violence, and non-profits that support various community projects, including Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a non-profit that trains and donates guide dogs to the visually impaired. Additionally, Vineet Dubey’s consumer protection work has led to thousands of dangerous, cancer-causing products being removed from store shelves. In addition to driving targeted awareness for CD Law, this partnership will also focus on creating connections that resonate with the local community and ultimately allow CD Law to reach more people in need.

"We are elated to partner with the LA Kings — one of the greatest sports teams in the city, steeped in prestige and history,” Custodio said. “Just as the Kings exemplify hard work, teamwork, accountability, and dedication on and off the ice, our firm believes in and practices these values to win both in and out of the courtroom. Together, with tenacity and skill, we achieve outstanding results."

“Thanks to the efforts of Matthew Zendejas and others on our team here at AEG, we are delighted to be partnering with CD Law, a firm that shares our values when it comes to prioritizing the people it serves,” said Josh Veilleux, Senior Vice President, AEG Global Partnerships. “Together we’ll be building a bridge between law and sports, engaging with our fans in unique ways while showcasing our mutual commitment to winning outcomes both on and off the ice. We look forward to the many benefits this collaboration will bring our fans and the Los Angeles community.”

For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation visit: cd-lawyers.com.