All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 20 Recap & Week 21 Preview

Dennis Bernstein (The Fourth Period) joins host Jesse Cohen to crown a King of the Week for Week 20. The Kings went 2-1 during their three game home stand against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks. After that conversation, Jack Jablonski delivers a preview of the four games in the upcoming week including a three game Canadian road trip against the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. The Kings finish the week by returning home to face the New Jersey Devils on March 3rd.

To listen to the podcast, click here!