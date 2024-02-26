All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 20 Recap & Week 21 Preview

16x9 Long Title
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

Dennis Bernstein (The Fourth Period) joins host Jesse Cohen to crown a King of the Week for Week 20. The Kings went 2-1 during their three game home stand against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks. After that conversation, Jack Jablonski delivers a preview of the four games in the upcoming week including a three game Canadian road trip against the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. The Kings finish the week by returning home to face the New Jersey Devils on March 3rd.

To listen to the podcast, click here!

News Feed

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 2/26

2/24 FINAL - Kings 3, Ducks 2 (SO)

LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch

2/22 FINAL - Kings 1, Predators 4

2/20 FINAL - Kings 5, Blue Jackets 1

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 19 Recap & Week 20 Preview

2/18 FINAL - Kings 2, Penguins 1

2/15 FINAL - Kings 2, Devils 1

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 2/12

LA Kings to Play Annual “Frozen Fury” Preseason Game in Salt Lake City on September 23rd vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Delta Center

All The Kings Men Podcast | Week 17/18 Recap & Week 19 Preview

2/10 FINAL - Kings 4, Oilers 0

LA Kings Name D.J. Smith Assistant Coach

Rob Blake Meets with the Media

McLellan Relieved of Coaching Duties, Hiller Named Interim Head Coach

1/31 FINAL - Kings 4, Predators 2

The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/29

1/28 FINAL - Kings 3, Blues 4 (SO)