Head Coach Jim Hiller joins Jesse Cohen and Zach Dooley to discuss his coaching philosophy, the current state of the Kings and his path through the world of professional hockey. Then The Bannermen (Vartan Garibyan & Karo Blikian) join Jesse to crown a King of the Week for Week 21 including games against the Oilers, Flames, Canucks and Devils.

