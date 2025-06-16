LA Kings Sign Goaltender Pheonix Copley To a One-Year Contract

COPLEY_16X9
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2025-26 season.

Copley, 33, appeared in 42 games last season for the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, while establishing a 24-17-1 record with a .904 save percentage (SV%), 2.49 goals-against average (GAA) and two shutouts. Copley’s 42 games were an AHL career-best while 24 victories were the fourth-most among all league goaltenders and tied his single team career-best following his 24-6-3 campaign with the Kings in 2022-23. He played in two Calder Cup Playoff contests for the Reign and made one appearance for the Kings last season in relief.

The 6-4, 205-pound netminder made his Kings debut on Dec. 6, 2022, making 31 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Over the past three seasons, Copley has appeared in 46 games with the Kings, accumulating a 28-7-5 record with a .897 SV%, 2.75 GAA and two shutouts. His best individual NHL campaign came in 2022-23, his first season with the Kings, as he posted a 24-6-3 record with a 2.64 GAA, .903 SV% and one shutout. Prior to joining the Kings as a free agent in July 2022, Copley spent eight years with the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues organizations. He has appeared in 77 career regular season NHL games, owning a record of 44-16-8 with three shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and a .898 SV%.

A native of North Pole, Alaska, Copley is a veteran of 279 career AHL games with the Reign, Hershey Bears and Chicago Wolves, earning a 148-93-29 record with 17 shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .910 SV%. In 19 AHL postseason games, he has a 9-9-0 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .934 SV%. In 2020-21, Copley and the Bears were recognized with the Harry Holmes Memorial Award for the best goaltending duo in the AHL.

The undrafted netminder was signed by the Capitals as a free agent in 2014 after spending two seasons with the Michigan Tech Huskies (WCHA). Over 54 NCAA contests from 2012-14, Copley posted a 18-28-7 record with a .907 SV%, 2.82 GAA and four shutouts.

News Feed

LA Kings 2024-25 Season: By The Numbers

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Phillip Danault

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Alex Laferriere

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Anze Kopitar

Anze Kopitar Wins Lady Byng Memorial Trophy 

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Mikey Anderson

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Jordan Spence

Hampton Slukynsky Just Keeps on Winning

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Joel Edmundson

Daryl Evans, Bailey and LA Kings Ice Crew Honor Troops for Memorial Day 

LA Kings Sign Forward Martin Chromiak To a One-Year Contract

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Brandt Clarke

Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company Partner with Loyola Marymount University to Bring LMU’s Men’s Ice Hockey Team to LA Kings Iceland Paramount

LA Kings Sign Defenseman Kirill Kirsanov To a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

LA Kings Celebrate Pride Month

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Vladislav Gavrikov

2025 Kings Seasons In Review – Darcy Kuemper

Key Takeaways – Ken Holland Introductory Press Conference