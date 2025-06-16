LA Kings Sign Goaltender Pheonix Copley To a One-Year Contract

The LA Kings signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2025-26 season.

Copley, 33, appeared in 42 games last season for the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, while establishing a 24-17-1 record with a .904 save percentage (SV%), 2.49 goals-against average (GAA) and two shutouts. Copley’s 42 games were an AHL career-best while 24 victories were the fourth-most among all league goaltenders and tied his single team career-best following his 24-6-3 campaign with the Kings in 2022-23. He played in two Calder Cup Playoff contests for the Reign and made one appearance for the Kings last season in relief.

The 6-4, 205-pound netminder made his Kings debut on Dec. 6, 2022, making 31 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Over the past three seasons, Copley has appeared in 46 games with the Kings, accumulating a 28-7-5 record with a .897 SV%, 2.75 GAA and two shutouts. His best individual NHL campaign came in 2022-23, his first season with the Kings, as he posted a 24-6-3 record with a 2.64 GAA, .903 SV% and one shutout. Prior to joining the Kings as a free agent in July 2022, Copley spent eight years with the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues organizations. He has appeared in 77 career regular season NHL games, owning a record of 44-16-8 with three shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and a .898 SV%.

A native of North Pole, Alaska, Copley is a veteran of 279 career AHL games with the Reign, Hershey Bears and Chicago Wolves, earning a 148-93-29 record with 17 shutouts, a 2.51 GAA and a .910 SV%. In 19 AHL postseason games, he has a 9-9-0 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .934 SV%. In 2020-21, Copley and the Bears were recognized with the Harry Holmes Memorial Award for the best goaltending duo in the AHL.

The undrafted netminder was signed by the Capitals as a free agent in 2014 after spending two seasons with the Michigan Tech Huskies (WCHA). Over 54 NCAA contests from 2012-14, Copley posted a 18-28-7 record with a .907 SV%, 2.82 GAA and four shutouts.