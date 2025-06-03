LA Kings Sign Forward Martin Chromiak To a One-Year Contract

0603_Chromiak_16x9
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings signed forward Martin Chromiak to a one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2025-26 season.

Chromiak, 22, set professional career-marks in goals (18), assists (21) and points (39) in 69 games with the Ontario Reign last season, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, while notching five power-play and two game-winning goals. He added one goal in two Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Selected in the fifth-round (128th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Chromiak has played in 196 career AHL games over parts of four seasons with Ontario, accumulating 48 goals and 51 assists for 99 points (48-51=99) with 14 power-play goals, seven game-winning goals and 58 penalty minutes (PIM). He has added a goal and assist (1-1=2) in five career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Prior to turning pro, Chromiak appeared in 88 games for the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) over two seasons (2019-20; 2021-22) where he posted 55 goals and 119 points (55-64=119), including a team-leading 44 goals (44-42=86) in the 2021-22 campaign. Before joining the Canadian junior ranks, Chromiak played for HC Dukla Trenčín of Slovak Extraliga, Slovakia’s top professional hockey league, collecting 26 points (12-14=26) with a cumulative plus-12 rating in 66 games over parts of three seasons (2018-21).

Internationally, the Ilava, Slovakia native has represented his home country in four International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments, including two IIHF Men’s World Championships (2025, 2023), one IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship (2021) and one IIHF Men’s Under-18 World Junior Championship (2019).

News Feed

Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company Partner with Loyola Marymount University to Bring LMU’s Men’s Ice Hockey Team to LA Kings Iceland Paramount

LA Kings Sign Defenseman Kirill Kirsanov To a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

LA Kings Celebrate Pride Month

LA Kings Content Team Wins 7 Telly Awards

LA Kings Introduce Ken Holland as Vice President and the Franchise's 10th General Manager

LA Kings Name Ken Holland Vice President and General Manager

Luc Robitaille End of Season Press Conference

LA Kings Celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

LA Kings and General Manager Rob Blake Mutually Agree to Part Ways

5/2 Game 6 Final - Kings 4, Oilers 6

LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: Game 6 Tune In

5 Burning Thoughts with Scott Burnside: Game 5 LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

4/29 Game 5 Final - Kings 1, Oilers 3

5 Burning Thoughts with Scott Burnside: Game 4 LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers

4/27 Game 4 Final - Kings 3, Oilers 4 (OT)

Kings Player & Coach Interviews - 4.26.25

5 Burning Thoughts with Scott Burnside: Game 3 LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers

4/25 Game 3 Final - Kings 4, Oilers 7