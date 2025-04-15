LA Kings Secure Home-Ice Advantage for First Round of 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The LA Kings, who defeated the Edmonton Oilers this evening, have secured home-ice advantage and will open the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. The first-round schedule and broadcast calendar are still to be determined and will be announced by the NHL once finalized.

Through 40 games at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings have established themselves as the NHL’s best team on home ice during the regular season, making Crypto.com Arena the most difficult building in the league for opposing teams to play. To date, the Kings have accumulated a home record of 31-5-4 with 66 points for a league-best .825 home points percentage (PTS %), marking a new team record for the most home wins in a single season. The team has allowed two or less goals in 14 of their last 17 games on home ice.

As part of their highly successful play at home, the team established a franchise-long 15-game point streak from Jan. 22 – March 25 where they went 12-0-3 while outscoring their opponents 54-26 in that span. The Kings hit the 20-win mark at home in their 27th game at Crypto.com Arena to set a franchise mark for the fastest to the 20-home win mark (20-3-4 in 27 GP).

Since Jim Hiller was elevated to head coach last season on Feb. 2, 2024, the Kings have accumulated a 45-8-5 record at home with 45 wins, 95 points and .819 PTS %. Under his tutelage, the Kings lead the league across those categories over that span, including wins, points, PTS%, and goals-against per game played (1.93 GA/GP).

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs mark the team’s fourth consecutive trip to the postseason and 34th qualification in team history. It is the fourth time the Kings have reached the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, and the first since qualifying five years in a row from 2010-14.

