LA Kings Name Ken Holland Vice President and General Manager

The LA Kings have named Ken Holland the 10th General Manager in franchise history, it was announced today by President Luc Robitaille. Holland will oversee all day-to-day hockey operations for the organization.

“As we did our due diligence, we identified Ken as the absolute best option and acted decisively to make him our General Manager,” said Robitaille. “His track record of success is undeniable and after our conversations with him, we were clearly convinced he was the right person for us at this time. He has the experience to lead us on the proper path that will help us win now and compete for the Stanley Cup.”

“I’d like to thank Luc for his continued leadership in steering this process and welcome Ken to the LA Kings,” said Dan Beckerman, President and Chief Executive Officer for AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group). “We are excited to be adding such a well-respected and proven General Manager to guide our hockey operations at an important time for our organization.”

Holland joins the Kings as the fifth-winningest general manager in NHL history, accumulating an all-time regular-season record of 1,145-644-272 (.622 PTS %) over 26 seasons between the Detroit Red Wings (1997-2019) and Edmonton Oilers (2019-24). Holland joins the Kings following his most recent five-year stint with Edmonton where he managed the team to five consecutive postseason berths, including three 100-point seasons and a trip to the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals. This past season, Holland worked as a Consultant for the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department.

Prior to joining Edmonton, Holland spent 34 years with the Detroit Red Wings organization, including 22 seasons as the team’s general manager where he led the Red Wings to three Stanley Cup Championships (1998, 2002, 2008; won in 1997 as AGM), four Presidents Trophies (2002, 2004, 2006, 2008), 10 division championships (1991, 2001-04, 2006-09, 2011), five regular season conference titles (2002, 2004, 2006-08) and eclipsed 100-point plateau in the regular-season 14 of his 22 seasons at the helm.

During his time as general manager with Detroit, Holland guided the team to more combined regular season and postseason wins (1,044) than any other NHL franchise. His 1,044 combined regular season and playoff win total is the third-most by a general manager for a single franchise in league history behind Harry Sinden (1,297 with BOS) and Lou Lamoriello (1,229 with NJD). Individually, his 925 regular season and 119 playoff victories each rank fourth-most for a single franchise all-time.

The Red Wings reached the playoffs for each of his first 18 seasons as general manager as part of Detroit’s 25 consecutive seasons of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs (1990-2016). Detroit’s 18 straight campaigns of playoff appearances under Holland stands as the third-longest streak by a general manager in NHL history after Harry Sinden (24; 1972-96 with BOS) and Jack Adams (20; 1938-58 with DET).

A 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Holland served in several different roles within the organization prior to being named general manager, including assistant general manager (1994-97), general manager of the Adirondack Red Wings of the American Hockey League (AHL; 1994-97), amateur scouting director (1987-94) and western conference scout (1985-87).

Internationally, the Vernon, BC native has served on several management staffs for Hockey Canada, winning gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Winter Games and at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

As a goaltender, Holland was drafted by Toronto in the 12th round (188th overall) of the 1975 NHL Entry Draft, playing in four NHL games with Detroit and Hartford Whalers. Holland retired as a player after the 1984-85 season and transitioned into a scouting role. Holland and his wife Cindi have four children: Brad, Julie, Rachel and Greg.