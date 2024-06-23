LA Kings Celebrate API Desi Heritage Month
The LA Kings celebrated API Desi Heritage Month this year with SIPA and Little Tokyo Service Center.
The LA Kings Hockey Development team led a free learn to skate session for 15 children from SIPA (Search to Involve Pilipino Americans) at LA Kings Ice at Pickwick Gardens. Kids had the opportunity to take the ice for the first time and were pros in no time!
The Kings have previously supported the children that SIPA serves through ball hockey clinics and are looking forward to furthering their hockey journey.
Later in the month, the Kings teamed up with the LA Galaxy and Little Tokyo Service Center to treat kids in the Mi CASA afterschool program to ball hockey and soccer clinics, along with an origami workshop, at Terasaki Budokan.