The LA Kings announced the following player transactions:

Forwards Carl Grundstrom and Blake Lizotte have been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Forward Viktor Arvidsson has been activated from LTIR.

The Kings continue their four-game road trip tonight, Feb. 15, against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Bally Sports West and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.