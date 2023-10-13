LA Kings Announce Multiple Roster Moves

The LA Kings announced today the following roster transactions:

• Forward Alex Turcotte and defenseman Brandt Clarke have been loaned to the Ontario Reign (AHL).

• Forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Arthur Kaliyev and Alex Laferriere and defenseman Jordan Spence have been recalled from Ontario.

Additionally, Jordan Spence has changed his uniform number from 53 to 21.

The Kings return to the ice on tomorrow, October 14, against the Carolina Hurricanes. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Bally Sports TV and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio. Following Carolina, the Kings will embark on their first road trip of the season to face the Winnipeg Jets (Oct. 17) and Minnesota Wild (Oct. 19).