LA Kings Announce Coaching Update

Coaching Update
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings have relieved Jim Hiller of his duties and named D.J. Smith interim head coach for the remainder of the season, Kings Vice President and General Manager Ken Holland announced. In addition, Kings player development coach Matt Greene will join Smith as an assistant coach.

"I want to thank Jim Hiller for his dedication, professionalism, and the commitment he showed to our players and our team every day. He is a respected coach and person, and we appreciate the work he’s done behind our bench," said Holland. "At this point in the season, we believe a change in leadership is necessary to give our group the best opportunity to reach its potential and compete at the level we expect. These decisions are never made lightly, but our responsibility is to position this team for success now and moving forward.”

Holland be made available to the media today, March 1, at 11:00am at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. ahead of the team’s scheduled to practice.

Smith, 48, in his second full season as Associate Coach of the LA Kings. Smith joined the organization on Feb. 5, 2024, after serving as the Head Coach of the Ottawa Senators for parts of the last five seasons (2019-24). Smith also served as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs (2015-19), spending four seasons behind the bench alongside current Kings Head Coach Jim Hiller before being hired by Ottawa.

Prior to his NHL coaching career, the Windsor, Ontario native spent a decade coaching in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) between his hometown Windsor Spitfires (2005-12) and Oshawa Generals (2012-15). During his time in Windsor as assistant and associate coach, Smith helped guide the Spitfires to back-to-back J. Ross Robertson Cups (OHL Championship) and Memorial Cups in 2009 and 2010 as the best team in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

