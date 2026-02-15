INSIDER: Joel Armia Leading Team Finland in Scoring w/ Medal Round Approaching

Armia did it in what feels like his style too, with his points coming in a variety of different ways. As Team Finland concluded the preliminary round, it was Armia who sat atop the team’s scoring charts, bumping elbows with names like McDavid, MacKinnon, Raymond and Slafkovsky at the end of Finland’s final game. Not too shabby, as he was tied for fifth in the tournament in points following his final game of the opening round.

Although Team Finland disappointed in their tournament opener against Slovakia, the lone goal they got came off a nice play by Armia, who set up teammate Eeli Tolvanen for the nation’s first goal of the tournament. Armia impacted the play three times here, leading up to the goal.

Highlights from Olympic games are not allowed to be embedded, so you can watch the play at this link HERE, already set to the start of the play.

First, Armia takes a pass off the rush to gain the offensive zone with possession, before he threads the puck through to a soft area on the other side of the rink, allowing Finland to get set up with a little bit of space.

Operating at the end of a power play, Armia then sets up in the bumper position, where we’ve seen him occasionally with the Kings. He does what that position needs to do, which is draw in pressure and create space. Armia takes a pass from forward Teuvo Teravainen and quickly works it out wide to forward Artturi Lehkonen along the boards, with a ton of space to operate.

Then, Armia remains in a soft spot between the Team Slovakia penalty killers and takes the return feed from Lehkonen, surrounded by four Slovakian players. He collects the puck on his forehand, pulls it to his backhand before quickly sliding a pass to Tolvanen at the back post for the goal, which leveled the score for Finland in that moment.

That was all Finland would get, though, as they fell 4-1 in their tournament opener.

That set up what became a must-win game for Team Finland if they hoped to secure one of the four byes directly to the quarterfinals, as they took on Team Sweden, their biggest rivals internationally.

“Those games have always been fun, no matter what age, you played on the national teams, always Finland/Sweden games were great,” Armia said before the tournament. “Looking forward to that.”

In perhaps the most fitting Joel Armia fashion, he made his impact on that Finland/Sweden game while his team was a man down.

No player in the NHL this season has scored more shorthanded goals than Armia, who is tied for the league lead with four in total. He also has a shorthanded assist and is tied for the NHL lead with five shorthanded points as well.