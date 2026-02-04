LA Kings Acquire Forward Artemi Panarin

The LA Kings have acquired forward Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Liam Greentree, a conditional third round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. The Rangers retain 50% of Panarin’s contract through the 2025-26 season.

In addition, Panarin agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $11,000,000 through the 2027-28 season.

Panarin, 34, has skated in 52 games for the Rangers this season, recording 19 goals and 38 assists as part of his 11th consecutive 50-point campaign (19-38=57) with 17 even-strength goals, three game-winning goals, two power-play goals, 158 shots and 14 penalty minutes (PIM). His 38 helpers, 57 points and 158 shots pace all Rangers skaters while his 19 goals rank second-most on the team. Panarin completed his sixth season with the Rangers in 2024-25, collecting 37 goals and 52 assists for 89 points (37-52=89) to mark his fifth 80-point season with the team and seventh of his career.

An NHL All-Star in 2023, Panarin joins the Kings as a veteran of 804 career regular-season NHL games across 11 seasons between the Rangers (2019-26), Columbus Blue Jackets (2017-19) and Chicago Blackhawks (2015-17). The 6-0, 175-pound forward has accumulated 321 goals and 606 assists for 927 points (321-606=927) with 77 power-play goals, 50 game-winning goals, 10 overtime goals, a 1.15 points-per-game average and cumulative +131 rating. Panarin is one of 10 active skaters with a point-per-game average over 1.00 while skating in at least 800 contests, ranking fifth-highest among that group, and is the only active undrafted skater with at least 300 goals. He has added 21 goals and 61 points (21-40=61) in 73 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests

Since joining the Rangers ahead of the 2019-20 season, Panarin’s 205 goals, 402 assists, 607 points (205-402=607), 158 even-strength goals, 404 even-strength points and 202 power-play points pace all Rangers skaters while ranking second in overtime goals (3) and shots (1,394), and third in power-play goals (47) and overtime goals (25). Among team forwards in that span, Panarin’s even-strength time-on-ice per game (TOI/GP; 16:27) and power-play TOI/GP (3:28) both lead the team while his takeaways (243) and penalties drawn (104) each place second.

The Korkino, Russia native’s debut NHL season came in 2015-16 with Chicago where he led all League rookies in goals (30), assists (47), points (77), even-strength goals (22) and game-winning goals (7) in 80 games to earn the Calder Memorial Trophy as well as NHL All-Rookie Team honors. He made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut that same season, tallying two goals and seven points (2-5=7) in seven contests. Panarin’s best NHL season came in the 2023-24 campaign where he was one of four skaters in the League to eclipse the 120-point mark, setting career-marks in goals (37), assists (52), points (120) in 82 games to lead the Rangers to their fourth President’s Trophy in franchise history.

Internationally, Panarin has represented Russia in five different tournaments, including three International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Championships (2017 – bronze, 2016 – bronze, 2015 – silver), one IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship (2011 – gold) and one World Cup of Hockey (2017). His best international performance was in the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship where he tallied a tournament-best 13 assists and 17 points (4-13=17) in nine games to earn the tournament’s All-Star Team and ‘Best Forward’ honors.