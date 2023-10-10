News Feed

LA Kings and Tu Liga Radio Announce Club's 2023-24 Radio Schedule on KWKW 1330 AM

fxr lak spanish radio

The LA Kings today announced the club’s schedule for games to be broadcast on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio in Spanish.

The 2023-24 season schedule on the popular all-Spanish station currently consists of 12 regular season games beginning next month when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit Crypto.com Arena.

This year’s schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:
November 9 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh 
November 16 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Florida
November 18 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Louis
December 27 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. San Jose
January 2 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Toronto
January 4 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Detroit
January 20 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. NY Rangers
January 22 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. San Jose
January 24 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Buffalo
February 10 @ 7:00 p.m. vs. Edmonton
February 20 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Columbus
February 24 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Anaheim

Francisco X. Rivera serves as the radio Play-by-Play Announcer for Kings games in Spanish, a role he has held since 2018. This season the broadcast will feature a vast array of celebrity commentators on each game including Latino hockey players, athletes, actors and musicians. The Kings Spanish broadcast booth has welcomed top celebrities such as Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrin, Chargers cornerback Michael Davis and MMA legend Cris Cyborg.

For the third consecutive year games will also be available via the Tu Liga Live Stream (tuligaradio.com) simultaneously to the regular radio broadcast.

The Kings kick-off the 2023-23 regular season this Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Game time against Colorado is 7 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats early for pregame festivities.