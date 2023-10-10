LA Kings and Tu Liga Radio Announce Club's 2023-24 Radio Schedule on KWKW 1330 AM

The LA Kings today announced the club’s schedule for games to be broadcast on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio in Spanish.

The 2023-24 season schedule on the popular all-Spanish station currently consists of 12 regular season games beginning next month when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit Crypto.com Arena.

This year’s schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:

November 9 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh

November 16 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Florida

November 18 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. St. Louis

December 27 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. San Jose

January 2 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Toronto

January 4 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Detroit

January 20 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. NY Rangers

January 22 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. San Jose

January 24 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Buffalo

February 10 @ 7:00 p.m. vs. Edmonton

February 20 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Columbus

February 24 @ 7:30 p.m. vs. Anaheim

Francisco X. Rivera serves as the radio Play-by-Play Announcer for Kings games in Spanish, a role he has held since 2018. This season the broadcast will feature a vast array of celebrity commentators on each game including Latino hockey players, athletes, actors and musicians. The Kings Spanish broadcast booth has welcomed top celebrities such as Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrin, Chargers cornerback Michael Davis and MMA legend Cris Cyborg.

For the third consecutive year games will also be available via the Tu Liga Live Stream (tuligaradio.com) simultaneously to the regular radio broadcast.

The Kings kick-off the 2023-23 regular season this Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Game time against Colorado is 7 p.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats early for pregame festivities.