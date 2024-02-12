LA Kings to Play Annual “Frozen Fury” Preseason Game in Salt Lake City on September 23rd vs. Vegas Golden Knights at Delta Center

The LA Kings will again host Frozen Fury as part of the club’s 2024 NHL Preseason Schedule as the club’s popular Frozen Fury exhibition series returns to Delta Center in Salt Lake City, the team announced today.

The game will take place on Monday, September 23, as the Kings face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first game of a new multi-year extension of a long-standing agreement between the Kings and Delta Center.

Tickets for Frozen Fury will go on sale to the general public at DeltaCenter.com on Friday, February 16. An event presale for LA Kings and Golden Knights fans, Utah Jazz season ticket members, and those who sign up in advance for the Delta Center newsletter will begin on Wednesday, February 14 at 10 A.M. (MT) with code DELTA.

Today’s announcement marks the fourth 2024 Kings preseason game announced to date. The Kings will also play Anaheim at Toyota Arena in Ontario on September 28, and the Kings will play two games in Quebec City at Videotron Center on October 3 and October 5 against Boston and Florida, respectively.

The Kings will not play preseason games at Crypto.com Arena in advance of the 2024-25 season due to the final phase of renovations taking place at the arena. These enhancements are scheduled for completion prior to the start of the regular season, and the Kings will return to hosting two preseason home games at Crypto.com Arena for the 2025-26 season. The Kings will announce additional the final two 2024 preseason contests at a later date.