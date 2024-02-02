McLellan Relieved of Coaching Duties, Hiller Named Interim Head Coach

The LA Kings have relieved Todd McLellan of his duties and named Jim Hiller interim head coach for the remainder of the season, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.

“We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization,” said Blake. “He has done a tremendous job in moving us forward and making a positive impact on our group and in our community. This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time. Jim is a well-respected member of our staff who is familiar with our players. We are confident in his ability to lead our team effectively during this pivotal time.”

Hiller, 54, joined the Kings on July 19, 2022 and has spent the last two seasons (2022-24) as an assistant coach. He served in the same capacity over the previous eight seasons with the New York Islanders (2019-22), Toronto Maple Leafs (2015-19) and Detroit Red Wings (2014-15). Prior to his NHL coaching debut, Hiller spent 12 seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), including his last five years as head coach with the Tri-City Americans.

The native of Port Alberni, British Columbia, was originally selected by the Kings in the 10th round (207th overall) of the 1989 NHL Entry Draft.