LA Kings Sign Defenseman Caleb Jones To One-Year Contract

The LA Kings have signed defenseman Caleb Jones to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2024-25 season.

Jones, 27, split the 2023-24 season between the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL), earning five assists (0-5=5) in 25 games for the Avalanche and six helpers (0-6=6) in 12 games with the Eagles. The 6-1, 194-pound defenseman also suited up in three Stanley Cup Playoff contests for the Avalanche.

Originally selected in the fourth round (117th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, Jones has accumulated 14 goals and 55 points (14-41=55) in 242 career NHL games over parts of six seasons split between Colorado (2023-24), Chicago (2021-23) and Edmonton (2018-21). He has skated in five career Stanley Cup Playoff outings. Jones has recorded 63 points (11-52=63) in 137 career AHL games over five seasons with Colorado and Bakersfield. His best professional season came in the 2018-19 campaign with a career-best six goals and 29 points (6-23=29) in 50 games while adding three helpers in 10 Calder Cup Playoff matchups.

Prior to his professional debut, Jones spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) from 2013-15 where he registered 40 points (7-33=40) in 117 games between the Under-17 and Under-18 teams. Following the NTDP, Jones joined the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he played in 135 games over two seasons. In his rookie season with Portland in 2015-16, Jones’ 45 assists were the most by any WHL rookie. The following year, Jones established his best personal season, totaling nine goals and 62 points (9-53=62) to lead team defensemen in scoring and placed sixth among all WHL blueliners.

A native of Arlington, Texas, Jones has won the gold medal for Team USA in all three International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments he’s participated in, including the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge (2014), Under-18 Men’s World Championship (2015) and World Junior Championship (2017). Jones’ older brother, Seth, currently plays in the NHL and is a veteran of 797 career games over 12 seasons with Chicago, Columbus and Nashville.