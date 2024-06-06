LA Kings Sign Forward Akil Thomas to a Two-Year Contract

The LA Kings have signed forward Akil Thomas to a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2025-26 season.

Thomas, 24, split the 2023-24 campaign between the Kings and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Ontario Reign. Thomas made his NHL debut on April 1 in Winnipeg and registered three goals and four points (3-1=4) in seven games for the Kings last season, including his first career NHL goal in his second career game on April 4 in San Jose. Thomas notched his third goal in his fifth career game on April 11 against Calgary to become the fifth different skater in franchise history to score at least three goals within the first five games of his career, and the first to do so since Brian Boyle (3-1=4 in 5GP) from Feb. 2-10, 2008.

The 5-11, 185-pound forward accumulated 46 points (22-24=46) in 64 games with the Reign this season, setting career highs in goals, assists and points, and was one of three Reign skaters to hit the 20-goal mark this season. He earned AHL Player of the Week honors for the period ending March 24, 2024, after notching four goals, two assists and a plus-6 rating while recording all three game-winning goals during the Reign’s perfect 3-0-0 week. Thomas’ nine game-winning goals finished second among all AHL skaters behind teammate Samuel Fagemo and contributed a pair of goals and three assists (2-3=5) in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Originally selected by the Kings in the second round (51st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Thomas has skated in 157 career games across four seasons with the Reign, accumulating 46 goals and 47 assists for 93 points (46-47=93). In 13 career Calder Cup Playoff outings, Thomas has tallied seven goals and 10 points (7-3=10).

Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario native played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), recording 315 points (105-210=315) in 241 career games with the Peterborough Petes and Niagara IceDogs, where he served as captain during the 2019-20 season. Thomas has represented Canada at three IIHF events, including one IIHF World Junior Championship (2020 - gold), where he scored the game-winner against Russia, and two IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championships (2017 and 2018).