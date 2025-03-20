LA Kings Sign Defenseman Joe Hicketts To a Two-Year Contract

The LA Kings have signed defenseman Joe Hicketts to a two-year, two-way contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 through the 2026-27 season.

Hicketts, 28, has skated in 52 games this season while serving as captain for the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, notching 27 points (3-24=27) with 37 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-7 rating as part of his sixth career 25-point campaign. This season marks Hicketts’ second with Ontario, accumulating 47 points (4-43=47) in 82 games since joining the organization.

Signed by the Detroit Red Wings as an undrafted free agent on Sep. 24, 2014, Hicketts has skated in 22 career NHL games - all with Detroit - collecting five assists (0-5=5). The 5-8, 180-pound blueliner began his professional playing career with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL and has earned 244 points (38-206=244) with 327 PIM and a plus-25 rating in 501 career AHL games split between Ontario, Iowa and Grand Rapids.

In 39 career Calder Cup Playoff games, Hicketts has produced 18 points (2-16=18) and helped Grand Rapids to a Calder Cup Championship in 2017, where he contributed eight points (1-7=8) in 19 postseason contests.

Prior to turning pro, Hicketts played four seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL), tallying 173 points (32-141=173) with 149 PIM and a plus-69 rating in 224 career games with the Victoria Royals. He earned WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team honors in 2016 and Second All-Star Team in 2015. Hicketts also skated in 31 WHL playoff games, collecting 15 points (1-14=15).

Internationally, the Kamloops, British Columbia native represented Canada at International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) events on three occasions, including two IIHF World Junior Championships (2016 - alternate captain, 2015 - gold) and one IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship (2014 - bronze). In 19 contests, he posted 10 points (2-8=10).