LA Kings Recall Forward Samuel Fagemo from Ontario Reign

The LA Kings have recalled forward Samuel Fagemo from the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Fagemo, 23, has recorded a team-leading 20 goals and 33 points (20-13=33) in 24 games with the Ontario Reign this season, including a league-high nine power-play goals (PPG). The 6-0, 200-pound forward has collected points in 19 of his 24 games played with Ontario, including six multi-goal performances.

Fagemo’s 20 goals sits tied for second-most in scoring across the AHL while his 33 points rank sixth and 1.38 points-per-game average paces all active AHL skaters (min. GP: 20). Fagemo tallied one goal in four games with the Nashville Predators this season before being re-acquired by the Kings on Nov. 11.

Selected by the Kings in the second round (50th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo has registered 127 points (80-47=127) in 175 career AHL games with Ontario. Since his AHL debut on Feb. 6, 2021, Fagemo’s 80 goals are tied for the most in the league over that span. He’s added four points (3-1=4) in 17 career NHL games between the Kings and Predators, including his first career NHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022 against Carolina.

The Kings conclude their season-long, six game road trip tonight against the Dallas Stars. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on ESPN+, Hulu and the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.