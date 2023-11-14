LA Kings to Play Two Preseason Games in Québec City Next October

The LA Kings, as part of the club’s 2024 Preseason Schedule, will play two games in Québec City on October 3 and October 5, it was announced today by the team during a news conference in Quebec.

The Kings will hold the final leg of their training camp at the Videotron Centre in Québec City, scheduled to begin on October 2. There the team will play the club’s final two preseason games, facing off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, October 3, and the Florida Panthers on Saturday, October 5, more than five years after the NHL’s last visit to Québec City.

“I’m very pleased to be able to wind up our preseason schedule at the Videotron Centre,” said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille, a native of Montreal. “I know how passionate Québec City fans are about the game. We will be very proud to play here next fall. Fans will be able to see our stars and watch young players compete for a spot in our 2024-25 line-up.”

“Québec City area fans will get to cheer for NHL teams at the Videotron Centre again,” said Martin Tremblay, COO of Quebecor's Sports and Entertainment Group and president of Gestev. “It's a true privilege to welcome such a prestigious organization as the LA Kings for the final week of their training camp. I thank their president, Luc Robitaille, for his confidence in Gestev.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. (ET) on Friday, November 17, by visiting lecentrevideotron.ca.

This announcement coincides with the Kings’ inability to play home preseason games in advance of the 2024-25 season due to the final phase of renovations taking place at Crypto.com Arena. These enhancements are scheduled for completion prior to the start of the regular season, and the Kings will return to hosting two preseason home games at Crypto.com Arena for the 2025-26 season. The Kings will announce additional 2024 preseason contests at a later date.