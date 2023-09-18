Rookie Faceoff Game 3: How To Watch Kings vs. Ducks

We begin today's itinerary with the finale of the three-game Rookie Faceoff. Despite an 0-1-1 record after the first two games, the prospects in Las Vegas have looked impressive. Set to begin at 12:30 PM, the Kings will take on the prospects of the Anaheim Ducks. Here is how to watch that game...

What you need to know ahead of the Rookie Faceoff game against the Anaheim Ducks:

When: Monday, Septemer 18 at 12:30 PM PST

Where: City National Arena (Las Vegas, NV) (GHOST Energy Rink)

Watch: Live starts @ 12:30pm

The Kings fell 3–2 to the Arizona Coyotes in Saturday's matinee. The penalty-riddled game saw four of the five goals come with the man advantage. Kings prospect Martin Chromiak had himself a game with a goal and an assist.

For more on Saturday's game, our Josh Schaefer has you covered on LAKI. The finale of the Rookie Faceoff can be live streamed here.