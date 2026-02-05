INSIDER: Ken Holland Speaks on Artemi Panarin Trade

In advance of Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Kraken, Kings General Manager Ken Holland met with the media, with the bulk of the discussion centered around the acquisition of forward Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers earlier in the day.

The media availability was actually pre-scheduled, as a chance to hear from the team’s General Manager in advance of the Olympic break to assess the team’s play to that point and potential plans for the group coming out of the break. Yesterday’s trade certainly changed the direction of that availability, with just about every question directed coming about the dynamic winger. Sharing a few of the key takeaways below, as well as the full video for those who would like to watch but haven’t had the chance just yet.

– So how did the trade come together?

“Lots of conversations with [New York Rangers General Manager] Chris Drury,” Holland said. “As we got into today, my feeling was that we were on a short list of teams that he would go to and we had to find a solution to make a deal. Then, obviously once the deal was done, obviously we wanted an extension and Artemi wanted the extension too. So, it all came together probably in the last half hour, from 11:30 to 12 o’clock. There was quite a gap at 11 o’clock, one hour before, thought maybe we were kind of winding down, we go into the break and then it kind of got revived the last 45 minutes and you got the deal.”

Holland said there was certainly conversation between the two sides over the weekend and it was a long day of working through things at the start of the week. As he indicated, it felt at one point as if this might be a trade that would have to wait until after the Olympic roster freeze. Things turned for the better, especially as it became clear that Panarin’s number-one choice was Los Angeles. It certainly benefitted the Kings to get the deal done now and I can’t see how it made a ton of sense for the Rangers to want things to drag out either, especially considering the leverage that Panarin held in the situation. Things came together today and it was good to get the deal done.

– One thing that became very clear to Holland and the Kings, by the time he actually pulled the trigger on the deal, is that Panarin wanted to come to Los Angeles.

“Talking to Panarin, he’s really excited to come to LA, I think this was his number-one destination, so you’re getting a player motivated, that wants to come out here,” Holland said. “There’s been four disappointing playoffs in a row and hopefully he can help make a difference to help get us in. Once you get into the tournament, let’s see what happens. Certainly, right now, there’s going to be a real race and I’m hoping that the move we did today gives us a little bit of a boost to to make a push in the last 28 games.”

Probably an understatement that the last four years have been disappointing in the playoffs. But could a Panarin have made a difference in at least one of those series? Scored one or two more goals that made the difference? Certainly think he might have last year and likely would’ve said the same thing in 2023. The Kings always give you an honest showing, regular season or playoffs, but they have not matched the star power that Edmonton brings to the table. Not to say that Panarin does that 1-for-1, but he’s a gamebreaker and a high-caliber offensive player. Could’ve been the difference last year and maybe he can be now.

To get a star player to say I want to be a Los Angeles King, that’s a great thing for the organization.

– No, you won’t see Artemi Panarin tonight for the Kings in Las Vegas, as electric as that would have been.