RECAP: Kings 1, Golden Knights 4, 2/5

The LA Kings limped into the Olympic break with a 4-1 loss on Thursday evening against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas opened the scoring more than eight minutes into the game, capitalizing off of a faceoff win in the offensive zone to take a 1-0 lead. The Golden Knights worked the puck to forward Jack Eichel with a little bit of space in the left-hand circle and the centerman took full advantage, as he beat Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg clean with his shot for his 21st goal of the season and the one-goal lead.

The hosts doubled their advantage just over three minutes later, with Eichel’s line once again involved. Eichel nearly fed forward Ivan Barbashev for the goal, but he missed wide at the back post, though the Golden Knights kept the play alive offensively. Barbashev then fed forward Mark Stone in front of the net, where he scored on the backhand for his 21st goal of the season and a 2-0 lead.

The Golden Knights added two more goals in a span of just 20 seconds to quickly turn a 2-0 lead into a 4-0 lead.

First, Vegas capitalized on its first power play of the game to extend the lead to three goals. A couple of quick passes found Stone with space and he worked the puck through the slot to forward Pavel Dorofeyev, who scored first time for the 3-0 lead. Forward Mitch Marner made it 4-0 just 20 seconds later, capitalizing on a Kings turnover deep in their own zone, finishing off a pass from Dorofeyev for the four-goal advantage.

Forward Trevor Moore pulled a goal back for the visitors inside five minutes to play in the first, as the Kings moved back within three goals down. Two nice passes by forwards Anze Koptiar and Joel Armia sprung Moore down the right wing and he drove the net with speed, finishing on the forehand from close range, past Vegas goaltender Adin Hill, for his seventh goal of the season. Kopitar’s assist was his 1300th career NHL point.

Neither team found the back of the net over the final 40 minutes of play, with the 4-1 scoreline in favor of Vegas holding up as the eventual final score.

Hear from Kopitar and Head Coach Jim Hiller following tonight’s game.