Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

The LA Kings have announced the following players have been re-assigned to their respective junior teams:

• Easton Armstrong – RW (Wenatchee, WHL)

• Sam Alfano – RW (Erie, OHL)

• Hunter Mayo – D (Red Deer, WHL)

• Samuel Mayer – D (Peterborough, OHL)

• Chase Pauls – D (Lethbridge, WHL)

• Jacob Oster – G (Oshawa, OHL)

The Kings now have 62 players on their training camp roster (36 forwards; 19 defensemen; 7 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

The team is set to play their fourth preseason game tonight as they visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and can be heard on the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio.

Following tonight, the Kings will have five preseason games remaining, two of which feature neutral-site road games. The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):



• Sept. 29: Kings at Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Pechanga Arena, San Diego, Calif.)

• Sept. 30: Kings at San Jose – 7 p.m. (SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.)

• Oct. 3: Kings vs. Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

• Oct. 5: Kings vs. San Jose – 6 p.m. (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*

• Oct. 7: Kings vs. Vegas – 1 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Frozen Fury