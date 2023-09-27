News Feed

All The Kings Men Podcast | Preseason Update Week 1 Recap
LA Kings @ Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch (Listen)
LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch Global Series
LA Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
LA Kings Welcome Custodio & Dubey as the NHL Team's Official Law Firm

Kings Itinerary 9/21
Kings Announce 2023 NHL Training Camp Details
LA Kings to Wear ‘90s ERA ADIDAS Heritage Jersey and Chrome Helmets 15 Times This Season
Kings Itinerary 9/19
Rookie Faceoff Game 3: How To Watch Kings vs. Ducks
LA Kings 2023 Offseason in Review 
Rookie Faceoff Game 2: How To Watch Kings vs. Coyotes
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the LA Kings
Rookie Faceoff Game 1: How To Watch Kings vs. Sharks
LA Kings Announce Television Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Kings Announce Roster For 2023 Melbourne Global Series Games
LA Kings Announce 2023 Rookie Faceoff Roster

NHL & NHL Network Partner With LA Kings On “Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp”

Kings Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

lak pr

The LA Kings have announced the following players have been re-assigned to their respective junior teams:

•    Easton Armstrong – RW (Wenatchee, WHL)
•    Sam Alfano – RW (Erie, OHL)
•    Hunter Mayo – D (Red Deer, WHL)
•    Samuel Mayer – D (Peterborough, OHL)
•    Chase Pauls – D (Lethbridge, WHL)
•    Jacob Oster – G (Oshawa, OHL)

The Kings now have 62 players on their training camp roster (36 forwards; 19 defensemen; 7 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found **here**.

The team is set to play their fourth preseason game tonight as they visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and can be heard on the LA Kings Audio Network on iHeartRadio. 

Following tonight, the Kings will have five preseason games remaining, two of which feature neutral-site road games. The Kings’ remaining preseason game schedule is as follows (all start times in PST):
 
•    Sept. 29: Kings at Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Pechanga Arena, San Diego, Calif.)
•    Sept. 30: Kings at San Jose – 7 p.m. (SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.)
•    Oct. 3: Kings vs. Anaheim – 7 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)
•    Oct. 5: Kings vs. San Jose – 6 p.m. (Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah)*
•    Oct. 7: Kings vs. Vegas – 1 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.)
*Frozen Fury